Upcoming at Billerica Public Library

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease see the library's website for our current hours and available services at http://billericalibrary.org. Join the Billerica Public Library for our Gratitude Call In Program! Every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m., call in to share something you are grateful for in a welcoming, friendly space. Listening to other callers share what they are grateful for is an uplifting way to start your day! This program will take place completely over the phone. We hope you join us! Please reach out to librarians Lizzie Meier at 978-294-9493 or Sharon Lomison at 978-294-9783 for more information or to register over the phone. Once you register for this program, we will send you the information you will need to make the call. You can also register online at billericalibrary.org/events.

