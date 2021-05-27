newsbreak-logo
Jeff Steinberg on Team’s Gameplan; Coach’s Code

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Steinberg gives his reaction to the Benet Academy boys volleyball team winning a tight contest against Metea Valley in a non-con match. This Coach’s Code is presented by BMO Harris Bank. Set One. First set with Benet up 7-4. They are on to serve but the Mustangs are ready....

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

Colin Reilly Avoids Teammate, Makes Diving Catch

Colin Reilly tracks a fly ball into the left center field gap and makes a diving attempt while avoiding his teammate, making an incredible catch. We hit the diamond for our play of the week… and while the home team eventually earns the walk off win, it’s the Mustangs walking away with a play of the week. Colin Reilly comes streaking in from left field and… I have no clue how he wound up with this ball. He makes a diving catch and… it looks like even he doesn’t believe it. Well… he should… and he’s got a Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.
A Coach’s Perspective: There is no “I” in Team

All-Time Princeton great Chad Kanoff explores the importance of team sports and how being a part of a great team outweighed his individual awards. I feel really lucky to have gotten to have played organized basketball, flag football, tackle football, soccer, volleyball, water polo, track and field, and baseball all before I entered high school. I just recently found out that 7-of-the-8 of those sports were team sports, and that was not an accident. My parents specifically encouraged team sports instead of individual sports because they thought they provided the best learning opportunities outside of school. They couldn’t have been more correct. While you can learn a lot playing any sport, you learn even more playing team sports.
Mize a coach’s coach

Weaver coach guides both Bearcats teams through tragedy to berths in state tournament, named state 1A-5A girls soccer coach of the year. Weaver soccer coach Chelsea Mize went through a season no coach has a playbook for and it turned out to be something memorable. She endured the tragic loss...
Girls Soccer Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 05.13.21

Neuqua Valley girls soccer plays host to a DVC showdown against Naperville Central with the Redhawks winning the last match up. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank. We hit the pitch at Neuqua Valley as DVC Rivals Naperville Central come to town. The wildcats lost a close one last time these two teams faced off, falling 1-0 and they are out for revenge on this sunny afternoon.
Farmer coaches, players weigh in on team’s 8-man football state championship win, remarkable season

The Hoehne Farmers captured their fourth state football championship with a 64-40 win against John Mall at CSU Pueblo stadium last Thursday night, May13. The No. 1-seeded Farmers, trailing 6-0 after giving up a kickoff return by Elton Chavez, who, by the way, was the only major thorn in the side for Hoehne, scored on their first drive but fumbled the ball out of the end zone. By rule, it was a touchdown.