Jeff Steinberg on Team’s Gameplan; Coach’s Code

All-Time Princeton great Chad Kanoff explores the importance of team sports and how being a part of a great team outweighed his individual awards. I feel really lucky to have gotten to have played organized basketball, flag football, tackle football, soccer, volleyball, water polo, track and field, and baseball all before I entered high school. I just recently found out that 7-of-the-8 of those sports were team sports, and that was not an accident. My parents specifically encouraged team sports instead of individual sports because they thought they provided the best learning opportunities outside of school. They couldn’t have been more correct. While you can learn a lot playing any sport, you learn even more playing team sports.