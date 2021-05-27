SALEM — Donna Lynn Bolton, 75, of Salem, Illinois passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Odin Care Center surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Donna worked at Salem Township Hospital for 33 years, retiring as Supervisor of Housekeeping. She also cleaned houses, doctors’ offices and was a caregiver for several people in Salem. She enjoyed making blankets for others and spending mornings drinking coffee at Hardee’s Donna cherished her time with family and especially loved being a grandma!