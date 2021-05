Extra police and enhanced safety and traffic measures will be in place this Memorial Day Weekend in Miami Beach to try and better control the South Beach party crowds. Commissioners are holding a virtual public meeting tonight to update concerned residents about the emergency orders including limited capacity at some beaches, license-plate checkpoints and the suspension of scooter rentals. The orders only affect the area between Fifth and 16th streets from Ocean Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue. Washington and Collins avenues will be converted into one-way streets at night to help people get in and out of South Beach without trouble. The new measures, similar to those rolled out during spring break, begin Friday and end at 7 Monday night.