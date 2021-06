TODAY’S WORD is grafting. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree. TUESDAY’S WORD was dampen off. It seems to be a common problem in seedlings grown indoors — once the seedling is an inch or two high, it seems to wither away at its base, tip over and die. It’s caused by one of several different pathogens, most prevalent in wet and cool conditions. Example: I can never get new seeds started indoors because, if the cats don’t sit on the trays and smother them first, dampening off always gets them.