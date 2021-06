America is in a mess and as a normal human reaction there is a lot of hand wringing accompanied with words of worry and sorrow. This is human nature. We have been taught that humans resist change and change is what is in the wind blowing across America; some say it is more like the destructive forces of a hurricane. As bad as the current situation is, it is not the first our country will face and it will not be the last. John Locke wrote of a country in turmoil such as America is facing today. He also noted that the nature of things will eventually return to normal just as a pendulum swings far in one direction than back in another, but finally returns to a well-balanced neutral position as peace returns.