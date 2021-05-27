newsbreak-logo
Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The Works Of Cedar Walton

wpsu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the latest installment of Jazz Night's Crate Digging series our host, Christian McBride, spotlights one of his favorite pianists: the late Cedar Walton. Walton is respected among the giants but underrated in the public eye, particularly as a composer, and yet so many of his songs still get played today. Some of them — such as "Bolivia," "Firm Roots," "Clockwise," and "Ugetsu" (also known as "Fantasy in D") — have become standards.

radio.wpsu.org
Christian Mcbride
George Gershwin
Cedar Walton
Vincent Herring
Buster Williams
Christian Music#Jazz Music#Roots Music#Music Producer#The Works Of Cedar Walton#Ugetsu#Cedar Walton Quintet#Dizzy S Club#Jazz Night#Lincoln Center Vaults#Bass#Alto Saxophone#Drums#Piano#Senior Producer#Music Engineer#Crate Digging#Bolivia
