Thursday links: weird things

By (Ben Carlson)
abnormalreturns.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The problem is our brains were not built for the Internet. We’re not hardwired to deal with the constant stream of thoughts, opinions, pictures and news stories. Weird things are going to happen because of it." (Ben Carlson) Chart of the Day. A sign of the times: used car prices...

abnormalreturns.com
Related
Minoritiesprweek.com

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek's month-long Pride in PR list is honoring Kiwan Anderson today. Anderson is Nike Communications’ director of diversity, equity & inclusion. In a Q&A with PRWeek, Anderson noted that it’s important and imperative for young LGBTQ PR pros to see people like them in the senior ranks of the industry as role models to emulate. “I have an obligation to not only set a good example for those coming up behind me, but I also have a responsibility to reach back and provide career opportunities for them,” he said.
ScienceBoston Globe

Why are dreams so weird?

Dreams are peculiar. They’re more often salads of mundane daily activities than absurdist romps. That said, they are not just like reality. The phone might have no buttons. The person who’s your dad is not really your dad. And of course, all too rarely, you might be able to fly.
Video Gameskiss951.com

Hopping Into Weird Beard’s Time Machine

On this week’s CheckpointXP On Demand, the guys talk about the first look into Overwatch 2 and some of the major changes coming to the game and the esports league. Then, we all hop into Weird Beard’s time machine to play a game in 2004. And we ask everyone on social media what weird gaming habits they have. All of that and more on this week’s CheckpointXP On Demand.
TV & Videoshits959.com

Weird News – 9 June 2021

THE HITS HOT BREAKFAST WITH JOHNNY RAY · WEIRD NEWS – 9 JUNE 2021. In a WEDNESDAY edition of “WEIRD NEWS” we heard about Apple’s new way to block your boss, found out about the weirdest new item from CROCS, heard about the biggest baby delivery EVER, and advised people to start saving their pennies if they want to ride a Virgin Galactic rocket!
Musicpsychologicalscience.org

Under the Cortex: Midnight Attack of the Earworms! How Stuck Songs Sap Sleep

At one point or another, you have had a song stuck in your head. These intrusive melodies, commonly called earworms, can sometimes provide amusement while other times they can be unrelenting annoyances. New research published in the journal Psychological Science reveals, however, that nighttime earworms can have a real negative impact on our quality of sleep, which can eventually lead to a cascading series of problems, such as lack of concentration, changes in appetite, lower work productive, among many others.
Relationship Advicebitchute.com

Ant Anstead Cautionary Tale: Marry A Recent Single Mom, Have a Kid, Get Divorced, Lose Kid

All courses on Teach.able. Download the free app and watch courses here if easier than watching on www.redpillmenshealth.com. See Links for individual courses below. https://re…. "The Optimized Man" website http://www.gregtheoptimizedman.com. All courses on Teach.able. Download the free app and watch courses here if easier than watching on www.redpillmenshealth.com. See Links...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

New York Times accidentally posts article about watermelons on Mars

Yesterday, June 8, The New York Times briefly published a story titled ‘Fields of Watermelons Found On Mars, Police Say.’ The article was soon removed, but not before a number of people found it, archived it, and speculated about what it meant. The article’s page has since been replaced with an error notice alerting readers that the article was published by mistake — and, yes, the content was entirely fake.
Beauty & Fashionplanetminecraft.com

Weird bows MCPE

Weird texture pack I made in my free time. it took me 15 minutes to make, and its pretty weird I dont really know why I made it. but anyone can feel free to download it if they want!
Technologynewyorkian.com

Social media, news sites including CNN, New York Times hit by outage

Social media, streaming services and global news outlets including the New York Times and CNN were hit Tuesday by outages, with some users unable to access the sites. Some visitors to the affected websites received error messages that read, “Error 503 Service Unavailable,” while others read simply, “connection failure.” It’s unclear what caused the sweeping…
Public Healthmakeuseof.com

Is Bill Gates Trying to Chip You With COVID-19 Vaccines?

Vaccines are a hot topic – especially considering the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. While researchers worked hard to develop effective vaccines to combat the virus, many are reluctant to receive it. It is easy to see why some people have reservations about getting their vaccinations when you dive into the controversies surrounding it.
TV & Videoswindowstill.com

The Brad and Taylor Show Episode 70: Scott Wheaton

In this episode of The Brad and Taylor Show, we sat down with Scott Wheaton of Real Estate Redesigned!. He talks about how he got started, his strong suit, and what he’s doing now. To watch the full episode, scroll down to see it on YouTube. To listen, head over to Apple Podcasts.
Internetnewsbrig.com

Amazon, Reddit, Twitter and Twitch impacted by huge network outage

A huge internet outage has affected large swaths of the internet, including major sites like Amazon, Reddit, Twitter and Twitch, along with news sites including the New York Times and The Guardian. The source of the problem appears to be the content delivery network (CDN) Fastly, judging by the fact that Fastly is appearing in some of the 503 errors, though that has not yet been confirmed. On its status page, Fastly says “we’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services.”
IRSTVOvermind

Winning a Car on Wheel of Fortune Isn’t Exactly What You Think

It’s amazing to realize how long Wheel of Fortune has been on the air, but it’s even more amazing to realize that some folks haven’t figured out yet what it means to actually win a car on the show. There are still those that apparently think that the act of winning a car, which is real and has been verified since it’s not just a false enticement for people to sign up for the show, comes with little to no responsibility. Truthfully, the only thing that’s different between winning a car and buying a car is that when buying a car one guaranteed to get what they decide upon. With Wheel of Fortune, you have as good of a chance at winning a car as the next contestant, which is to say that whoever wins will be leaving with the car, while everyone else will be out of luck. But any thinking individual is going to realize that whether it comes down to winning or buying, there are still going to be costs involved.
TechnologyAnchorage Daily News

Outage at cloud service company Fastly knocks high-traffic websites offline

LONDON — Multiple major websites went offline briefly Tuesday after an apparent outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and there were still reports of sporadic disruptions after the company patched the problem about an hour later. Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian,...