Watch: Javy Baez steals run for Cubs on hilarious rundown play

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez showed us a perfect example on Thursday of why you should never give up on a play. Baez was batting with two outs in the top of the third inning of his team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball to third, but it turned out to be anything but. Erik Gonzalez’s throw to first base was slightly off target and forced Will Craig off the bag. Knowing that Craig had to apply the tag, Baez stopped and began running in the other direction.