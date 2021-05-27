These Biotin and Collagen Supplements Are all You Need for Luscious Hair, Skin & Nails

Thank you to Collagen For Her for sponsoring this post to share more information about the benefits of collagen and skin for women over 50. One of the most evident signs of aging is also one of the most perplexing to address: wrinkles. Though considered to be part of the natural aging process, wrinkles can make you look — or at least feel — older than you already are. Even though wrinkles are often the result of environmental factors that you don’t have control over — such as a lack of flexibility in the skin as you age and the breakdown of collagen and elastin due to the sun’s rays — this doesn’t mean that you don’t have any options. Taking collagen supplements is proving to be a real option but to better understand why this is the case, let’s first dive into the basics of collagen.