India has lost 270 doctors to its devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic, with as many as 50 of these deaths recorded in just a single day on Sunday, according to new data issued by the country’s largest association of doctors.Speaking to The Independent, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr JA Jayalal said a worryingly high proportion of the country’s doctors and medical staff are still not fully vaccinated.Of the doctors who died since January, about 97 per cent were unvaccinated, while three per cent had received their jabs.“Due to various reasons, only 66 per cent of India’s healthcare...