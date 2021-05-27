newsbreak-logo
Covid-19 news: Possible cause of rare vaccine-linked blood clots found

By Vaagisha Singh
eminetra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary research suggests rare blood clots linked to some covid-19 vaccines may be related to their DNA delivery mechanism. Researchers may have identified a cause of the rare blood clots associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) covid-19 vaccines. Preliminary research by Rolf Marschalek at Goethe University in Frankfurt and his colleagues indicates the problem is related to the method by which these vaccines deliver DNA instructions for the assembly of the coronavirus spike protein inside cells. This so-called viral vector technology is used in both the Astrazeneca and J&J covid-19 vaccines.

eminetra.com
