newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why the “Friends” cast doesn’t want to do another episode or movie

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo more lobster!Some fans wanted to see the cast friend The personality goes back together and the actor (or show creator) has plans to do it. “That’s all [creators] Malta [Kauffman] And David [Crane] And I once heard them say, and I completely agree that they finished the show very well, everyone’s life is very nice. ” Lisa Kudrow The two-hour HBO Max, which debuted on Thursday, May 27, explains: I don’t want someone’s happy ending to be revealed. “

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Time#We Are Your Friends#Lobster Some#Zari Union#Scream Actress#Ending Comedy#Creator#Happy#Personality#Dinner#Journey#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The Friends cast reveal what their characters would be doing today

The long-awaited Friends reunion is officially almost here! Ahead of the episode, which is set to stream on HBO Max from 27 May, the Friends cast have been discussing what they reckon their characters would be up to in 2021, more than 26 years after the show first aired - and their answers are pretty accurate.
Moviesdodofinance.com

Mr. T doesn’t like the movie ‘The A-Team’

At its peak, the series took off Team A easily 20 million viewers in the United States. However, after nearly a hundred episodes and five seasons, the series came to an end. But Hollywood wouldn’t be Hollywood without a revival. Released in 2010 Joe carnahan franchise back to life, but with little commercial success. Team A scored a box office of $ 177 million on a budget of $ 110 million.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The One Where The Cast Speculates On What The "Friends" Are Doing Now

So do you think Friends stars Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will reunite for a special about the making of the reunion special? Because after one long, COVID-rattled road to get here, HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion is currently flowing on the streaming service as you read this (but don't do anywhere yet). And this is definitely "The One Where They Brought Along Some Impressive Other Friends," with BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai also checking in. But the entire special wasn't just about looking ahead- so if you're interested, we're going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because the cast offers their thoughts on where the gang would be now and what they would be doing.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
TV Serieslehren.com

Best Moments From Friends Reunion Special On HBO Max

The moment all fans, fanatics, netizens and twitteratis were waiting for is finally here since the much awaited Friends reunion special episode has been dropped today itself on HBO Max and now we take a look at best moments from Friends reunion special on HBO Max. An entire year later...
newsbrig.com

The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Friends' Cast Says They'll Never Do Another Public Reunion

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want them to know that you know that they know!. The Friends cast will always be there for each other, but they say their new HBO Max special is the last time that they will reunite publicly.
Celebritiesava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
TV Seriesava360.com

'Friends' Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, Mishaps & More: Revelations from The Reunion | PEOPLE

Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.