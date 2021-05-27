Why the “Friends” cast doesn’t want to do another episode or movie
No more lobster!Some fans wanted to see the cast friend The personality goes back together and the actor (or show creator) has plans to do it. “That’s all [creators] Malta [Kauffman] And David [Crane] And I once heard them say, and I completely agree that they finished the show very well, everyone’s life is very nice. ” Lisa Kudrow The two-hour HBO Max, which debuted on Thursday, May 27, explains: I don’t want someone’s happy ending to be revealed. “eminetra.com