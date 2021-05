Just like most mask mandates, we’re finally at the end of our ranking of the Top 25 Oklahoma Covidiots. We’d like to thank all of our state’s finest covidiots for making this countdown possible, and providing so much content to us – and the entire news media industry – over the past 14 months or so. If you didn’t make it this go around, don’t worry – with so many Oklahomans saying “No Thanks” to vaccines, and with variants of COVID still spreading around, there’s a chance we could have a new batch of Covidiots to honor next year.