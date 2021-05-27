St. Louis Regional Freightways 2022 Priority Projects List Features 21 Projects Representing Total Investment Of $2.75 Billion

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is celebrating National Safe Boating Week, May 22- 28 by urging boaters to be smart while on the water. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. New life jackets are much more comfortable, lightweight, and stylish than the bulky orange style most boaters Continue Reading