Public Health Officials Announce 891 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

Public Health Officials Announce 982 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease More than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 49% are fully vaccinated SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, more than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% Continue Reading