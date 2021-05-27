Frohardt honors IRP 100 Book Readers
GRANITE CITY – Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program (IRP) in the 2020-21 school year. Students (51 3rd graders, 47 4th graders, two 5th graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 4th graders who received a two dollar bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Due to the unprecedented circumstances