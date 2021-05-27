newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite City, IL

Frohardt honors IRP 100 Book Readers

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRANITE CITY – Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program (IRP) in the 2020-21 school year. Students (51 3rd graders, 47 4th graders, two 5th graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 4th graders who received a two dollar bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Due to the unprecedented circumstances Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Granite City, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Year#Irp#Books#Achievement#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Early literacy can help break the cycle of poverty

Everyone deserves access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their potential. However, 61% of kids from low-income families do not have any books at home, according to the Literacy Project Foundation. With nearly one in five kids in Madison County living in poverty, this may put many of our young neighbors at a serious disadvantage for the rest of their education.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Granite City, ILadvantagenews.com

SWIC offers free equivalency classes

The Adult Education and Literacy Department at Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Granite City campus is offering free High School Equivalency test preparation courses in-person this summer. Students can choose day or evening classes. Call (618) 797-7397 or email infoadulted@swic.edu for registration information. Information also is available on Facebook at...
Granite City, ILadvantagenews.com

GCHS recognizes State Scholars

Granite City High School had 21 students named 2021-22 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement, as announced by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. The 2021-22 designation applies to the year students will begin their postsecondary education. 2021 GCHS Illinois State Scholars:. Laraeli Barron. Caleb Blair. Olivia Boone. Chase Boushard.
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Elks Honors May Students Of The Month

GRANITE CITY– Seniors Bryon Kidd and Whitney Klee from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks May Students of the Month. Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on multiple achievements including leadership skills, moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability. Students receive a certificate from the Elks at Senior Recognition in May. BRYON KIDD Three-time year Bowling Team Captain ... Student Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Prather Recognized As Green Team Of The Year

GRANITE CITY – Prather Elementary School has been named the 2021 Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year. The Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year award recognizes students and/or staff that demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program. Nominated by Prather Reading Specialist/Title I Teacher Allison Downing, the Prather Green Team works to encourage Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Honors Day salutes 287 students with 358 awards

EDWARDSVILLE — Each spring, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) recognizes student achievement at its annual Honors Day Convocation. With COVID restrictions still in place, the 2021 Honors Day ceremony took place virtually in April, where a total of 287 distinguished CAS students were recognized, culminating in 358 awards and scholarships.
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Illinois events mark National Day of Prayer

GRANITE CITY — About 70 people gathered at Granite City Hall Thursday morning to pray for government, business, people and other aspects of society as part of the annual "National Day of Prayer." Other area events included a remote event in Alton and in-person events in Jerseyville and Granite City.