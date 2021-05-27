Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

LifeLine Animal Project offering $20 adoptions on all dogs over 20 lbs | News – Atlanta, Georgia

By atlanta
eminetra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANT (CBS46) – Looking for a new furry friend? If so, two shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties are offering special deals in June this year. The LifeLine Animal Project offers $ 20 adoption for all pets over £ 20. From June 1st to 13th at shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties.

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Dogs#Animals#Shelter Dogs#Animal Shelters#Special Services#Atlant#Animal Services Shelter#Adoption#Fulton County#Furry#Dekalb#Home#People#Special Deals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAComplex

Four People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum

Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time, discovering three conscious men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a woman who was shot at the scene was privately driven to a hospital prior to the arrival of the authorities. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a motive was not immediately determined.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Atlanta, GAwinnaijatv.com

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Injured.

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Injured. A shooting took place outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday...