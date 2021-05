Dr.The United States of America calls for further verification of the origin of the Coronavirus by international experts. They should be given the opportunity to fully, transparently and scientifically investigate the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak, US Secretary of Health Xavier Becera said in a video message at the annual meeting of the World Health Organization. Becera did not directly mention China, as the first cases known as Covid-19 occurred in the provincial capital, Wuhan, in December 2019.