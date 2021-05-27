Atlanta to get nearly $171M in funding to address public safety, other community needs | News – Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta (CBS46) – The City of Atlanta has been allocated approximately $ 171 million to the US Rescue Planning Fund, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday. “The city’s allocation of US rescue program funding is used to meet our most pressing needs, such as large investments in public security and rental assistance to residents,” said Bottoms. “Thanks to the Biden administration for prioritizing the needs of communities across the United States.”eminetra.com