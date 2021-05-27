newsbreak-logo
BFC Announces Recipients of Talent Support

By andypatel
eminetra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe· The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced Thursday that it has raised £ 1.7m for charity in an annual program of talent support and influence. BFC Foundation and its talent support initiative. The announcement was a big deal, given that BFC suspended its talent support initiative last year to focus...

Designers & Collectionstheface.com

BFC/​Newgen are set to reignite Britain’s fashion flame

In Big Fashion News, the British Fashion Council has just announced that its annual programme of talent support is back, having taken a pause last year in the midst of the global pandemic. But there was no rest to be had – BFC raised an incredible £1.7million for its charity, the BFC Foundation, for its various talent support initiatives.
Graham Foundation Announces Names of 2021 Individual Grant Recipients

Graham Foundation has released the names of the 2021 Individual Grant recipients - a grant supports innovative ideas in the fields of films, design, digital initiative, research, and exhibitions over the past 65 years. 71 creative individuals from across the world were chosen for their inventive ideas and creations that tackle pressing issues on society.
Khadijah Mellah Scholarship Launches To Support Talented Young Riders

Khadijah Mellah Scholarship Launches To Support Talented Young Riders. The Khadijah Mellah Scholarship launches to support talented young riders. Pioneering jockey, Khadijah Mellah, has become the face behind a brand new scholarship. Built to support young talent in under-represented communities, it hopes built diversity within racing. Khadijah hopes the scholarship, inspired by her historic success, will help “change the narrative” in racing.
The Australia Council announces recipients of 2021 First Nations Arts Awards

The recipients of the 2021 First Nations Arts Awards have been announced overnight in a special live-streamed event in partnership with NITV. Delivered by the Australia Council for the Arts, the First Nations Arts Awards are announced each year on May 27 to coincide with the anniversary of the 1967 referendum and the start of National Reconciliation Week.
HFTP Announces 2021 Paragon Award Recipients – Tanya Venegas and Sanjay Nadkarni

Tanya Venegas, MBA, MHM, CHIA and Sanjay Nadkarni, Ph.D. have been selected as the 2021 Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) Paragon Award recipients for their excellent direction of the HFTP Research Centers and their impactful tutelage over hospitality students and HFTP student members. Venegas is Global Head of Customer Success for HotStats, Inc., but had previously served as director/executive director of the HFTP Americas Research Center at the University of Houston from 2002 – 2018. Nadkarni is Director of Innovation and Research at The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and oversees the HFTP Middle East Research Center, established in 2016. Venegas and Nadkarni will be honored on October 20, 2021 during HFTP’s Annual Business Meeting, held virtually.
Australia Council announces recipients of Re-imagine: Sector Recovery Initiatives fund

The recipients of the Australia Council for the Arts’ Re-imagine: Sector Recovery Initiatives fund to support the country’s cultural and creative industries have been revealed. 39 applicants were selected by the Australia Council to receive funding, with those applicants being supported through two streams: Cultural & Creative Solutions and Industry...
Fashion House Audio Solutions

The limited-edition Bang & Olfusen x Berluti Collection has been shown off by the brands as a recent collaboration that will provide audiophiles with a new range of options to incorporate into their home. The product range includes the Beosound A1 second generation, the Beoplay H95, the Berluti Sound Pouch and the Beolab 90 and more which have all been finished with fashion houses' aesthetic. The collaboration collection consists of six pieces in all, which each make use of Berluti's iconic Venezia leather that has been patinated by hand to achieve a distinguished finish.
This week Stefano Boeri unveiled his plans for Supersalone in Milan

This week on Dezeen, Salone del Mobile revealed its plans for an "unmissable" edition of the furniture fair called Supersalone curated by architect Stefano Boeri. Dezeen teamed up with Boeri and Salone del Mobile to live stream the press conference in which plans for the fair, which has been rebranded "Supersalone", were announced.
Where To Study Fashion Designing In Japan, 2021

Fashion designing courses are readily available at many places but Japan has some world’s most well-recognized colleges and universities that provide this course and diploma. Fashion designing courses are in and have great career opportunities for an individual. The fashion industry is expanding and has become vast. Below are mentioned...
Zandra Rhodes: My generation doesn't throw things away

At 7am every morning Dame Zandra Rhodes goes out for her morning constitutional. As she passes through the gardens by Tower Bridge, she always stops to talk to the street cleaner about the mounds of rubbish left behind by picnickers who don’t carry their waste to the bins. They agree that it depresses one’s spirits that people can be so thoughtless.
Paris Fashion Week men's shows in person in June

Paris Fashion Week has been cleared to do in-person shows and presentations for men’s clothes in June, as restrictions begin to lift in France, Women’s Wear Daily reports. Men’s shows are scheduled to take place between June 22 and 27, with a more detailed official calendar to be released at the end of this month. The shows will debut men’s collections for Spring 2022.
New from Maharam: Paisley Brocade by Paul Smith

A paisley-shaped flower garden in London’s Hyde Park was the starting point for Paisley Brocade, fashion designer Paul Smith’s latest textile collaboration with Maharam. Building upon Smith’s longtime interest in reimagining traditional motifs, Paisley Brocade enlists unexpected color, exaggerated scale, and references to both traditional needlepoint and modern digitization. Smith’s approach brings freshness and dimensionality to a pattern that has appeared over centuries and throughout the world—including his forthcoming Autumn/Winter ’21 collection.
New and Upcoming Hotels in London, UK 2020 - 2021

While Europe's hotel construction pipeline continues its growth in 2021, London ranks at the top position in Europe with 97 projects/17,435 rooms. Following our popular article about the hotel openings in London for 2017 - 2018 - 2019, we know present you new hotel openings in London for 2020 and 2021.
Paisie Ribbed Jumper With Crochet Detail In Sky Blue

Our ribbed jumper never goes out of style, it's one of our favourites and you can wear it all year round. We've taken our iconic jumper and reimagined it with beautiful crochet details to give it extra depth. This jumper is super versatile and we love to layer ours over every outfit!
Loewe basket weave tops are wearable sculptures

A creative response to crisis doesn’t just have to be practical – it can also be escapist and fanciful. Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, was inspired by the idea of delight and fantasy in design. His S/S21 men’s and women’s collections abounded with voluminous shapes, exuberant adornments and artisanal techniques, such as capes cut like circles, dresses exploding with ruffles, and trousers that ballooned around the body.
How I Spend It: Sharleen Spiteri on her 1,000-strong shoe collection

Shoes are a weird fascination of mine – I probably have around 1,000 pairs, maybe more, in a room with shelves from floor to ceiling. I organise them by colour and style. And that’s not including my trainer collection, which I keep in a separate cupboard. My obsession goes back...