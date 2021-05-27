BFC Announces Recipients of Talent Support

The limited-edition Bang & Olfusen x Berluti Collection has been shown off by the brands as a recent collaboration that will provide audiophiles with a new range of options to incorporate into their home. The product range includes the Beosound A1 second generation, the Beoplay H95, the Berluti Sound Pouch and the Beolab 90 and more which have all been finished with fashion houses' aesthetic. The collaboration collection consists of six pieces in all, which each make use of Berluti's iconic Venezia leather that has been patinated by hand to achieve a distinguished finish.