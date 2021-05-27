newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Justices reject challenge to medical marijuana law

By Dara Kam/News Service of Florida
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Siding with the state in a closely watched case that has kept the cannabis industry in limbo, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 2017 law designed to carry out a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana. The court’s 42-page ruling came in a drawn-out...

cbs12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mckee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justices#Marijuana Laws#Legal Marijuana#Constitutional Law#Constitutional Court#Constitutional Amendment#State Law#The Florida Supreme Court#Florigrown Llc#The Supreme Court#Leon County Circuit#Legislature#The News Service#Agriculture#Democrat#The Department Of Health#Mmtc#Justices John Couriel#Cannabis#Arguments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Harrisburg, PAMiami Herald

Medical marijuana law changes pass Pennsylvania House panel

A proposal to permanently adopt pandemic-prompted changes to Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law passed a state House committee on Monday, but most Democrats on the panel voted against allowing grower-producers to use pesticides. The Health Committee voted nearly unanimously to advance to the House floor the proposed revisions, which would make...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona lawmakers reject limits on marijuana advertising, sponsorship

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers refused Monday to place restrictions on advertising marijuana that don't exist for liquor and, to a great extent, for tobacco products. HB 2809 sought a ban on billboards advertising the product, now legal for adult use since approval of Proposition 207, within 1,000 feet if in the line of sight of any child care center, church, public park or public or private school. And any billboard already up would have to come down within 30 days of the law taking effect.
LawWAAY-TV

Activists react after medical marijuana bill is signed into law

Medical Marijuana is now legal in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into law Monday. In a matter of months, cannabis products could be available to those who qualify. For activists like Melissa Mullins, she has been lobbying for this issue for nearly three years. She has chronic pain, her husband has epilepsy, and her daughter is on the autism spectrum. All three may qualify under the new law.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Approved By Senate, Very Close to Law

Take a dive into politics and learn how much further a medical marijuana expansion bill is from becoming law. House Bill 1535 has been moving quickly through the hands of Texas legislators and originally proposed to change the definition of low THC cannabis from .5 percent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinols to 5 percent. HB 1535 was filed on March 8, 2021 by Rep. Stephanie Klick and also seeks to expand medial marijuana qualifying conditions for patients.
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program poised to become law

A watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program is headed to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott after the state House voted to accept significant changes to the bill made in the Senate. House Bill 1535 expands eligibility for the Texas Compassionate Use Program to people with cancer and post-traumatic...
Mississippi Statewxxv25.com

What’s next for medical marijuana in Mississippi?

Last Friday, the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November. In their ruling, justices said the process for Initiative 65 was outdated. Therefore, Initiative 65 should have never been on the ballot for voters. News 25 spoke with Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson, who...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Tech groups file federal lawsuit against Florida’s new social media law

Two technology organizations have joined together to sue Florida over the legislation targeting social media companies Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law this week. NetChoice, a nonprofit, along with the Computer and Communications Industry Association filed suit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee.
Alabama StateWRAL

Alabama GOP governor signs medical marijuana bill into law

CNN — Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law on Monday a bill legalizing medical marijuana in the state. Ivey called SB 46, dubbed the "Darren Wesley 'Ato' Hall Compassion Act," an "important first step" and thanked state Sen. Tim Melson and state Rep. Mike Ball, who co-sponsored the legislation in their chambers, for their hard work to address what she called "legitimate concerns."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Alabama lawmakers approve medical marijuana after Republicans persuaded to switch sides

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives have approved legislation that paves the way for the legalisation of medical cannabis in the state.On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted 68 to 34 to pass the bill which would allow people with a doctor’s recommendation to purchase cannabis products. The Alabama Senate voted 20-9 to accept changes made by the lower house and sent the bill to governor Kay Ivey.The Senate had already approved the bill last February by 21 votes to eight. But the House of Representatives was sceptical, and the legislation never advanced on the House floor.Following Louisiana and...
Congress & Courtskhabarhub.com

SC to hear petitions on House dissolution today as well

KATHMANDU: The Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) is hearing the case against the dissolution of the House of Representatives today as well. The hearing, which started in the Constitutional Bench on Friday, was scheduled for today. The debate began on Friday with a bench comprising Chief Justice Cholendra...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Montana has a supreme problem

Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one. They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Federal Marijuana Reform Requires Bipartisan Compromise, Former GOP Congressional Staffer Says (Op-Ed)

“We should think of cannabis reform as a process rather than a moment. It will take years to get right. But Democrats and Republicans need to trust the federal government can get it right while respecting the rights of states.” By Brendan Belair, former House Judiciary Committee Republican staff director In the spring of 2012, I sat in a room with House Republican leadership as they debated how to approach gay marriage. At that point, same-sex marriage was legal in several conservative states. Members respected the rights of states to act, and some advocated for legislation recognizing the state and federal divide, but no consensus was reached. Although everyone recognized federal legalization was inevitable, inertia prevented a unified Republican approach. Fast forward three years to 2015 when the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage, with Democrats claiming victory. Republicans were largely silent. In the following election cycle, the issue was absent from Republican presidential politics. The politics of gay marriage moved slowly, until they didn’t. Cannabis now sits in a similar position. The 2020 election cycle saw conservative states like Arizona and South Dakota vote to fully legalize cannabis. Thirsty-six states have now legalized medical marijuana in direct conflict with the federal ban contained in the Controlled Substances Act. Like gay marriage, the states and public momentum are outpacing Republican congressional politics. While in the 116th Congress, Republicans did support thoughtful legislation like the SAFE Banking Act and the STATES Act. This Congress, Republicans must take a step further. Both pieces of legislation provided a safe harbor for states that legalized cannabis in direct contradiction to federal ban, but neither legislative proposal did anything to facilitate interstate commerce, and in providing a “safe harbor” would invite costly and likely numerous legal challenges. Rather than tinker around the edges of an outdated…
MinoritiesLaw.com

On the Rutgers Law Racial Slur Issue

A furor has been raging at Rutgers Law School when a student in an online discussion quoted a racial slur that was reported in the Supreme Court decision in State v. Bridges, 133 N.J. 447 (1993). The decision quoted the murder defendant as declaring, “I’m going back to Trenton to get my [gang].” He did not use the word “gang” but instead, the familiar racial epithet, which was spelled out in full in the opinion. We do not include the epithet here because it is well understood, and an exact quote would add nothing to the discussion.
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Bill Banning Abortion If Roe Is Overturned Heads to Governor’s Desk

The Texas state Senate has sent a bill banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned to the pro-life governor’s desk for signing. The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 is a trigger bill that would ban abortion if the United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision Roe v. Wade. The court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.