Riviera Beach, FL

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center to host walk-in COVID vaccine clinic in the evening

By Sabrina Lolo
cbs12.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is extending hours of operations for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans. The VA will be hosting an evening COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic on June 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VA Medical Center in Building 14. The clinic will be offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to all veterans, all spouses of veterans, and all caregivers of veterans (ages 18 & up) by appointment or as a walk-in.

