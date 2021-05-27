Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sCoy_0aDejmUL00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Christine Wormuth was confirmed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday to be the first female secretary of the Army.

Wormuth, who led President Joe Biden’s transition team at the Pentagon, got an overwhelmingly warm reception from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing this month.

Her confirmation sets her up as one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men. She is the second woman named to a top Pentagon role by Biden. The deputy secretary of defense is Kathleen Hicks.

During her hearing, many of the senators pressed Wormuth on a range of personnel issues that have plagued the Army, ranging from sexual assault and racial tensions, to strains on a force that has been in combat in multiple war zones for the last two decades.

The Army’s handling of sexual assaults and other violence has come under significant scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of crimes, including murders and suicides last year at Fort Hood, Texas. A review panel found that military leaders at the post were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment and were utterly neglecting the sexual assault prevention program.

Wormuth told the Senate Armed Services Committee that she was “angry and frustrated” by the failures at Fort Hood. And she said the Army needs to “put quite a bit of focus” on improving the command climate all the way down to the lower levels so that younger soldiers feel safe and are able to make complaints if needed.

She will take over her post just as military service leaders are facing pressure to change how they prosecute sexual assaults and other crimes. An independent panel has recommended that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, a major change that has been resisted by the military. And members of Congress strongly back such a change.

Wormuth has a long history of service in the Pentagon on a variety of national security issues. She served as the undersecretary of defense for policy and the senior director for defense policy at the NSC during the Obama administration, and held other Defense Department positions. She also previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense.

Her most recent job was as director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp., a federally funded think tank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
587
Followers
11K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Department Of Defense#Rand#The Pentagon#Secretary#Senate Leaders#Ap#Nsc#The Rand Corp#The Associated Press#Military Leaders#Senators#Deputy#Military Service Leaders#Combat#Commanders#Personnel Issues#Sexual Assault#Armed Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryWashington Times

Second time's a charm in confirming Army's first woman chief

The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Obama administration Pentagon policy chief Christine Wormuth to be secretary of the Army, a day after they confirmed then unconfirmed her for the same job. Her position as the first female Army Secretary seemed to be a lock Wednesday evening when Sen. Maria Cantwell,...
Congress & Courtsmassdevice.com

Senate confirms new CMS leader

The U.S. Senate today confirmed President Joe Biden’s selection to lead CMS, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, with a 55-44 vote in favor. Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to hold the position, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Twitter. She previously served in the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration, during which time she helped to implement the Affordable Care Act, which she will now oversee as the Biden administration seeks to expand it.
MilitaryDefense One

The Army Brief: Wormuth confirmed; evacuating Afghan interpreters; Budget Day; and more...

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Army Secretary, confirmed at last: Christine Wormuth’s nomination to be the next Army Secretary encountered a procedural issue Wednesday night where she was confirmed but then unconfirmed hours later. On Thursday morning, the Senate again confirmed her by unanimous consent, making her the first woman to lead the service.
Militaryinsidesources.com

Honoring Our Vietnam and Korean War Dead

A gentle wind on a sunny day created the perfect atmosphere for visiting monuments on the National Mall in Washington honoring America’s war dead on Memorial Day. Staring at the names etched in the shiny black granite of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, as a journalist who covered the war I looked for those whom I might have known among the 58,000 who died. On the other side of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, wandering past the stainless-steel statues of 19 troops on patrol, I gazed at the mural, also in black granite, portraying U.S. forces against a backdrop of the forbidding terrain over which they fought the Korean War’s bloodiest battles.
Politicsgpsworld.com

Controversial GAO report on DOD nav webinar June 15

On May 10, the General Accountability Office (GAO) released a report on navigation efforts n the Department of Defense (DOD). Among its findings were that the department regularly fails to establish validated navigation and timing requirements for systems and instead defaults to the capabilities of GPS. Also, that alternate positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) efforts are not prioritized, and sometimes actively opposed, by forces within DOD.
MilitaryDefense One

The Army Brief: Army Secretary's letter, Afghan evacuation plans, UAV strike, and more...

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. SecArmy’s first week. In her first letter to the force, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said that her service’s top priority is its people, and pledged to do her best to ensure healthy command climates and improve quality of life concerns like housing and employment opportunities for Army families.
Congress & CourtsForeign Policy

Congress Draws Battle Lines for Pentagon Budget Fight

It’s a story as old as time. The U.S. Defense Department releases a budget cutting the U.S. military’s older systems and investing in futuristic weapons. And members of Congress, their districts at risk of losing jobs, manufacturing, and military bases, put the money back in. That’s exactly the tussle U.S....
MilitaryKeene Sentinel

Afghan war enters more brutal phase as US troops begin pullout

NAWA, Afghanistan — The fight between Afghan government troops and the Taliban is entering a more brutal phase as a reduction in airstrikes against the militants by withdrawing U.S. forces has largely shifted combat to ground engagements, many on the edges of densely populated urban areas after some recent Taliban advances.
Washington, DCAntelope Valley Press

Military leaders wary of policy changes

WASHINGTON — Military service leaders are privately expressing reservations about removing sexual assault cases from the chain of command, The Associated Press has learned, striking a note of caution as momentum builds toward changing a military justice system that has come under increasing criticism. In memos to Defense Secretary Lloyd...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Pentagon bans Pride flag from being flown at military bases

The Department of Defense has announced its flag policy would not change this year to allow the Pride flag to be flown at military bases during the month of June.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon would  “maintain existing policy for the display of unofficial flags” and “not grant an exception to display the Pride flag” on military bases, in a statement released to CNN.Mr Kirby went on to state that the decision did not “in any way reflect on the respect and admiration we feel for all our LGBTQ+ personnel in and out of uniform.”Under the Trump administration,...
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: Biden’s first defense budget batters the Army

No wonder the Biden administration chose to release their 2022 budget just before a long holiday weekend. It’s a common Washington practice for releasing news that officials hope will go unnoticed. Biden’s defense budget offers little to improve any of the uniformed services, but it would absolutely devastate the readiness...
Aerospace & DefensePOLITICO

Left slams Biden’s nuclear weapons budget

Editor’s Note: Morning Defense is a free version of POLITICO Pro Defense's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.