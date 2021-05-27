newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

'Nothing looks good' preparing for summer wildfire season

By ANDREW SELSKY
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t32ii_0aDejTfQ00

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Wearing soot-smudged, fire-resistant clothing and helmets, several wildland firefighters armed with hoes moved through a stand of ponderosa pines as flames tore through the underbrush.

The firefighters weren’t there to extinguish the fire. They had started it.

The prescribed burn, ignited this month near the scenic mountain town of Bend, is part of a massive effort in wildlands across the U.S. West to prepare for a fire season that’s expected to be even worse than last year′s record-shattering one.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have thinned by hand, machines and prescribed burns about 1.8 million acres (728,000 hectares) of forest and brushland since last season, officials from the agencies told The Associated Press. They typically treat some 3 million (1.2 million hectares) acres every year.

All that activity, though, has barely scratched the surface. The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres (260 million hectares) in the U.S. All but 4% of it lies in the West, including Alaska, with some of it unsuitable for prescribed burning.

“All these steps are in the right direction, but the challenge is big and complex,” said John Bailey, professor of silviculture and fire management at Oregon State University. “And more needs to be done to even turn the corner.”

The efforts face a convergence of bleak forces.

Severe drought has turned forests and grasslands into dry fuels, ready to ignite from a careless camper or a lightning strike. More people are building in areas bordering wildlands, expanding the so-called wildland-urban interface, an area where wildfires impact people the most. Invasive, highly flammable vegetation is spreading uncontrolled across the West.

“I’m seeing probably the worst combination of conditions in my lifetime,” said Derrick DeGroot, a county commissioner in southern Oregon’s Klamath County. “We have an enormous fuel load in the forests, and we are looking at a drought unlike we’ve seen probably in the last 115 years.”

Asked how worried he is about the 2021 fire season, DeGroot said: “On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m a 12. Nothing looks good.”

In other prevention measures in the West, utility companies are removing vegetation around power lines and are ready to impose blackouts when those lines threaten to spark a fire.

Armies of firefighters are being beefed up. And communities are offering incentives for residents to make their own properties fire-resistant.

Still, much work remains to change the region's trajectory with fire, particularly in two key areas, said Scott Stephens, professor of wildland fire science at the University of California, Berkeley.

“One is getting people better prepared for the inevitability of fire in areas like the wildland-urban interface. That includes new construction,” he said. "And the second is getting our ecosystems better prepared for climate change and fire impacts.”

On the local level, individuals and communities need to create defensible spaces and evacuation plans, he said. On the government level, more resources need to go toward managing forests.

“I think we’ve got one to two decades," Stephens said. "If we don’t do this in earnest, we’re frankly just going to be watching the forest change right in front of our eyes from fire, climate change, drought, insects, things of that nature.”

Part of the issue is that increasing wildfire resilience often requires trade-offs, said Erica Fleishman, professor at Oregon State University’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

Cities or states could require defensible spaces around homes. Building codes could call for fire-resistant materials. That would drive up construction costs but also mean homes would be less likely to burn and need rebuilding, she said.

“The insurance industry and the building industry and communities and lawmakers are all going to need to have the will to create these changes,” she said.

Fleishman also believes more prescribed fires could be conducted in the wildland-urban interface, but said “society is risk averse.”

“Right now, there’s not, in many cases, a whole lot of will to do it,” she said.

Prescribed burns target vegetation that carries flames into forest canopies, where they can explode into massive wildfires.

Planning and preparing for them can take two to five years. And carrying them out is a never-ending task, said Jessica Gardetto, spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center, in Boise, Idaho.

While targeting one forest, other forests continue to grow, creating “this vast buildup across the landscape,” she said.

Besides overgrown forests, the West faces a newer threat: cheatgrass, which grows prolifically after a wildfire and becomes incredibly flammable.

Gardetto said trying to get rid of the invasive grass is like the endless toil of Sisyphus, the Greek mythological figure who was forced to roll a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll down as it neared the top, over and over again.

After a fire is put out, the first thing to come back is cheatgrass.

“It starts this horrible cycle that is really difficult to combat,” she said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen signed an agreement last August committing the state and the federal agency to scale up treatment of forest and wildlands to 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) annually by 2025.

They have a long way to reach that goal. Cal Fire, a state agency responsible for protecting over 31 million acres (12.5 million hectares) of California’s privately owned wildlands, treated some 20,000 acres (8,100 hectares) with prescribed fire and thinning from last summer through March.

Meanwhile, California increased the number of seasonal firefighters by almost 50%, according to Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for Cal Fire.

With the fire season getting longer each year, Colorado lawmakers last spring allocated about $3 million to increase staffing at the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said Mike Morgan, its director.

“Historically, wildland firefighters were college students. They’d get out of school on Memorial Day, they’d go fight fire, and they’d go back to school on Labor Day,” Morgan said. “Well, now we’re having fires every month of the year, and so we need firefighters year-round.”

The Bureau of Land Management is transforming its seasonal firefighting force to fulltime with a $13 million budget increase, Gardetto said.

Despite all these efforts, warnings are going out telling people to be ready for the worst.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management advised residents on Monday to have a bag packed and have an evacuation plan.

“Abnormally dry conditions and pre-season fires on the landscape are causing concern for the 2021 wildfire season,” the agency said. “Now is the time for Oregonians to prepare themselves, their families and their homes for wildfire.”

___

Associated Press writers Don Thompson in Sacramento, California; Thomas Peipert in Denver; and Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

Follow Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Forest Management#Fire Season#Forest Fires#California Fires#Ap#Bend#The U S Forest Service#The Associated Press#Oregon State University#Atmospheric Sciences#University Of California#Ocean#Wildfire Resilience#Wildland Fire Science#Pre Season Fires#Massive Wildfires#Wildfires Impact People#Wildland Firefighters#Seasonal Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
ABC10

Here's how to stay wildfire prepared ahead of California's fire season

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is facing another dry year, and as such, the state is bracing for an intense wildfire season. Roughly 16% of the state is now in Exceptional Drought, the highest level on the U.S. Drought Monitor. Over 73% of California remains in the next highest level, Extreme Drought, with over 37 million Californians in a drought area.
EnvironmentToledo Blade

Western states brace for wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. — Wearing soot-smudged, fire-resistant clothing and helmets, several wildland firefighters armed with hoes moved through a stand of ponderosa pines as flames tore through the underbrush. The firefighters weren’t there to extinguish the fire. They started it. The prescribed burn, ignited this month near the scenic mountain town...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Wildfire season is here: Are you ready?

In 2017, the Peak 2 Fire ignited near Breckenridge and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in the Peak 7 neighborhood and the surrounding area. A year later, the Buffalo Mountain Fire burned its way through more than 90 acres to the edge of the Mesa Cortina and Wildnernest neighborhoods near Silverthorne, spurring another evacuation of more than 1,300 homes.
California StateEast Bay Times

Northern California winemakers embrace fire fighting in early wildfire season

This month, Alan Viader, director of operations and winemaking at Viader Vineyards & Winery in Napa Valley, took a significant step in his career. He didn’t obtain a PhD or earn the coveted title Master of Wine. In a haunting sign of the times, Viader graduated from CalFire’s rigorous six-month fire academy, equipped and certified for a 2021 fire season that has already started.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

City FYI: Wildfire season is coming

It’s hard to think of wildfire season when the weather outside shifts from rain to snow to sleet to sunshine or any combination of these during days in May. The moisture is desperately needed as much of Colorado remains under drought conditions including Northwest Colorado. I think I am like...
Environmentamericancityandcounty.com

Wildfire Season System Check

Wildfires are dangerous unplanned events that can be hard to predict and cause devastation to a community. Organizations must prepare with the whole community to include monitoring weather conditions, establishing evacuation routes and managing shelter operations. Notifications are a key piece within plans, policies, and procedures to keep residents, visitors and stakeholders informed with real-time emergency information and situational awareness. Take a few minutes to look over your system so it will be ready when you need it.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

How Battalion Chief Robert Hartman prepares for wildfire season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is officially in a declared drought again, and wildfire season is coming as rapidly as wildfire spreads. Robert Hartman, Battalion Chief at the San Diego Fire Department, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell, to discuss wildfire preparedness. The potential for large fires exist under the right conditions...
Colorado StatePosted by
northfortynews

Updated Guide Helps Homeowners Prepare Property for Wildfire

More than half of all Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface (WUI), where homes and other structures meet wildland vegetation and are at some risk of being affected by wildfire. An updated guide from the Colorado State Forest Service can help these residents prepare their home and property for wildfire with practical steps and guidance.
Saint Johns County, FLSt. Augustine Record

Biden doubling money to prepare for hurricanes, wildfires

In advance of what's expected to be another busy hurricane and wildfire season, the Biden administration is doubling to $1 billion the amount of funding available to help states and local communities prepare for extreme weather events. It's unclear yet how much help might come to St. Johns County, where...
Environmentthechronicleonline.com

Wildfires: Officials urging Oregonians to be prepared

In observance of Wildfire Awareness Month and in response to an earlier than normal Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service in April, the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding Oregonians to get ready for the 2021 wildfire season and potential power outages. “If the Labor Day...
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
California StateMiddletown Press

Fire risk soars along with California temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Public health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s (about 28 Celsius) while inland areas could top 100 (about...