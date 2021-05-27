newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Hate crime investigation underway after swastikas spray-painted on Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Pete

Posted by 
The Sunshine State Bulletin
The Sunshine State Bulletin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r29l5_0aDej7Zv00
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department launched a hate crime investigation after the Florida Holocaust Museum was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and a statement that read, "The Jews are guilty" on an outer wall on Thursday, according to ABC Action News.

Patrol officers located the anti-Semitic graffiti around 4 a.m. near the 1st Avenue South side of the museum, a press release stated.

Officials said city sanitation painted over the graffiti this morning, per ABC.

“This act of hatred demonstrates that the work of the Florida Holocaust Museum is more important than ever,” said Elizabeth Gelman, executive director of The Florida Holocaust Museum. “We remain committed to our vital mission to prevent future genocides and educate people about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred. Clearly, our society still has a long way to go. The Museum deeply appreciates the responsiveness and professionalism of the St. Petersburg Police Department and its dedicated officers.”

Michael Igel, Chairman of the Board, spoke on the vandalism as well.

“As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, this attack on the Museum is not just repugnant. It is personal. The lessons of the Holocaust have not yet been learned, but the Museum and the broader community who supports our vital work will never be intimidated by cowardly vandals, nor will we be deterred from our mission.”

Congressman Charlie Crist released the following statement on the vandalism.

This act of antisemitic hate and bigotry on the walls of Florida’s tribute to the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust is disgusting and reprehensible. These symbols of hate have no place in our Sunshine City, home to so many Holocaust survivors and their descendants. The perpetrators who committed this crime must be apprehended swiftly and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

I am grateful to the City of St. Petersburg for moving quickly to remove these vile symbols and language on such a sacred place to all of us who value human life and human dignity. This is a painful reminder that we must always stay vigilant against the forces of antisemitism and bigotry, so we may keep our solemn promise: Never Again.

Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the SPPD at 727-893-7780.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Sunshine State Bulletin

The Sunshine State Bulletin

7K+
Followers
450
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sunshine State Digest covers breaking news across the state of Florida including politics, local news, sports and crime.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Holocaust Survivors#Graffiti#City Police#Antisemitism#Abc Action News#Anti Semitic#Board#Spray Painted Swastikas#Antisemitic Hate#Cowardly Vandals#Jews#Detectives#Patrol Officers#Fla#Congressman Charlie Crist#Swastikas Spray Painted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

In St. Petersburg, a focus on Florida artists

ST. PETERSBURG — Exhibitions featuring Florida artists are heating up this summer in Tampa Bay, and showing just how much creativity and talent our state boasts. “Fresh Squeezed 5″ at the Morean Arts Center is one such show. The annual exhibition was originally conceived five years ago to showcase emerging Florida artists. Since five years is a milestone, there is also a companion exhibition happening now, “Juicy: Fresh Work by the Artists of Fresh Squeezed 1 thru 4.”
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Cell phone left behind in Pinellas burglary, carjacking leads to arrest

A St. Petersburg man was linked to an armed burglary and carjacking after he left his cell phone behind at the scene, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said. Police said that at about 7:45 a.m. on April 20, a man who lives in the 6700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S awoke and went to his living room to begin working from home. He noticed his laptop was missing, then saw a burglar in his kitchen.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Saint Petersburg, FLyoursun.com

Artist paints portraits of those who died of COVID-19

Last October, St. Petersburg, Florida, artist Margaret Bayalis, feeling burned out by the pandemic, was grappling with how to respond to it visually. She came up with the idea to offer free painted portraits of people who died from COVID-19 to their loved ones. She reached out on the social media app Next Door and immediately got a few requests.
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

St. Pete boys say man tried to lure them to truck with candy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are looking for the driver who supposedly tried to lure two boys into his truck with the promise of candy. According to the police department, it happened Thursday around 4:45 p.m. when the 8- and 10-year-old boys were riding their bikes in the Kiwanis Park area near 18th Street and Iris Street North.