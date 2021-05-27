Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Demi Lovato TRULY Non-Binary? Alok Vaid-Menon Interview Sheds Troubling Light Into Controversial Claims!

By R.G. Barnet
dailysoapdish.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fans have expressed concerned about Demi Lovato’s recent declaration of being non-binary, simply because Demi has a habit of taking on the traits of whomever she hangs out with. Right now, that’s someone who also declares themselves as non-binary, a writer and performer named Alok Vaid-Menon. Who is Alok...

dailysoapdish.com
View All 58 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary#Sheds#Lgbtqia#Daily Soap Dish#Homophobic Friends#Denial#Statement#Entertainment News#Mind#Family#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesboundingintocomics.com

A Month After Attempting To Cancel A Yogurt Shop, Demi Lovato Now Claims To Be Non-Binary

Actor Demi Lovato recently posted a video where the actor claims to be non-binary and instructs people to now use they/them pronouns. The video comes a month after Lovato attempted to cancel a yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, in Los, Angeles, California because the actor was upset that she had to “walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter.”
CelebritiesReuters

Non-binary Demi Lovato blames drug overdose on 'ignoring my truth'

Demi Lovato now identifies as non-binary, and attributed their 2018 drugs overdose to years of suppressing their real self in order to please the entertainment industry, the American pop singer said on Wednesday. Lovato, 28, said on Twitter that the decision to use the pronouns they/them had come after "a...
Celebritiesmovin925.com

Demi Lovato’s new podcast, ‘4D with Demi Lovato,’ launching May 19

After first announcing she was stepping into the world of podcasting back in March, Demi Lovato has now revealed the deets of her new podcast. The singer — in partnership with Cadence13, OBB Sound, and SB Projects — is launching 4D with Demi Lovato on May 19. The podcast will explore themes of identity, mental health, creativity, LGBTQIA+ rights and more, while featuring a wide range of guests, like Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil.
Celebritiesringsidenews.com

Road Dogg Makes Controversial Statement About Demi Lovato’s Non-Binary Announcement

Demo Lovato announced that she is non-binary, and plenty of fans flocked around to support her. Others had a different opinion and one of those people is apparently Road Dogg. The WWE Hall of Famer commented on a post about how Boston radio DJ Matty Siegel, co-host of the “Matty in the Morning” show on WXKS-FM radio, walked off the show he hosted since 1981 when he was told that he couldn’t joke about Demi’s non-binary status.
Weight Losswillmarradio.com

Demi Lovato asks fans to be mindful of their comments about weight loss

Singer Demi Lovato reminded fans on Sunday to be mindful about complimenting other people's bodies. The "Confident" singer, who recently came out as nonbinary and prefers they/them pronouns, took to Instagram stories over the weekend to share a powerful message. "[I don't know] who needs to hear this but complimenting...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Their Coming Out Journey

After officially coming out as non-binary, Demi Lovato is opening up further about their journey. In an interview on Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays livestream on Friday, May 28, Demi talked about the process of sharing their truth with the world, explaining that they grew tired of living their life for other people, at the center of which is a patriarchal society. “When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’” Demi mused. “And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that.”
Celebritiesleedaily.com

Singer Demi Lovato Announces They Are Nonbinary

Demi Lovato has declared they have a non-binary gender identification. Posting the message on Twitter, they stated:. “It has happened after a lot of healing & self studious effort. I’m yet studying & growing into myself, & I don’t pretend to be a specialist or a spokesperson. Receiving this with you immediately presents a different level of vulnerability for me. I’m preparing this for those out there that haven’t been capable to experience who they are with their beloved ones. Please keep existing in your honesty & remember I am giving so much love your way”.
Celebritieswccbcharlotte.com

Demi Lovato Comes Out As Nonbinary, Will Use “They/Them” Pronouns

Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary on Wednesday saying “I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.”. Lovato sat down with ALOK, internationally acclaimed gender non-conforming writer, performer, and public speaker, to talk about her experience with discovering her nonbinary gender identity on their new podcast “4D with Demi Lovato.”
Celebritiesimdb.com

Demi Lovato Explains How the "Patriarchy" Prevented Them From Embracing Non-Binary Identity

Demi Lovato said they felt "held back" before making the decision to come out as non-binary. In a conversation with Jane Fonda on the May 28 episode of the Monster-in-Law actress' series Fire Drill Fridays, Demi spoke about the ways in which they felt the patriarchy forced them to identify as female. The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer shared that they spent "years" living their life for other people and trying to make themselves "smaller for the patriarchy" before deciding enough was enough. "The patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the center of everything," Demi, who first came out as non-binary on May...
Celebritiesthecorsaironline.com

Demi Lovato Tells All in "Dancing With The Devil"

Demi Lovato's YouTube Original Docuseries, "Dancing With The Devil," subsequently premiered each of the four episodes from March 23 to April 6 on the popular YouTube website. Lovato takes viewers on an emotional journey as they delve into the events leading to their drug overdose in July 2018. The singer matured a lot over the years that on May 19, 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary and now uses they/them pronouns.
Relationshipsimdb.com

Demi Lovato Reveals How Becoming the "Breadwinner" as a Teen Affected Family Dynamics

You can always count on Demi Lovato to keep it real. The pop star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, recently spoke to Drew Barrymore about how their childhood stardom affected their family dynamics. And it's certainly a topic the Charlie's Angels actress can relate to as she not only grew up in the public eye, but also had a strained relationship with her parents. "I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner...there wasn't a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star,'" Demi candidly shared on the 4D With Demi Lovato...
CelebritiesSidney Herald

Demi Lovato's bad attitude

Demi Lovato had a bad attitude when they were younger because they were the "breadwinner" of the family. The 'Confident' hitmaker started providing for their family from an early age but they admit that because the world "put them on a pedestal", they thought they could "do no wrong". Speaking...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 The Point

Demi Lovato Inadvertently Promotes Sugar-Free Soda Just Weeks After Froyo Shop Criticism

Demi Lovato accidentally promoted sugar-free soda after recently sparking outrage for criticizing a frozen yogurt shop for offering sugar-free options. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27. One of the sponsors for the awards show was Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar, as promoted on official microphones and the step and repeat backdrop.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Demi Lovato felt 'suppressed' before coming out as queer, plus more news

Demi Lovato talks discovering their queerness after feeling 'suppressed'. Earlier this week, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on the pop star's "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, explaining "this best represents the gender fluidity I feel," and announcing they will use they/them pronouns going forward. Demi shares more about their journey to self-understanding in a clip from Bring Change To Mind's upcoming "A Conversation Starter" streaming event. "I had suppressed so much of myself over the years," the 28-year-old tells Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper in a clip from the chat, published by People. "Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told. When I came out to L.A., I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself," they continue. "Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me. And so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth." Demi also shares how her struggles with food and body image have affected their self image over the years. "My eating disorder taught me to make myself smaller. So that I could please the rest of the world," they explain. "And, I realized that I have a loud voice and I'm a performer and me living my truth in front of the world is what's going to make me thrive and happy and so that's what I do. It is a thin line …" Though Demi knows they could "go could go back to that life very quickly," they tell Glenn and Anderson, "I don't want to so I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today. And it's much more colorful in my house because of it!" The Bring Change To Mind virtual event airs May 23.