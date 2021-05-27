newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Pioneering activist Kay Lahusen, photographer of early gay rights movement, dies at 91

By Tim McLaughlin, Eric Walter
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Kay Lahusen, a pioneer in the LGBTQ+ rights movement, who spent much of her life in Philadelphia and the area, has died at the age of 91. She had been briefly ill and was at Chester County Hospital, according to Founds Funeral Home. Lahusen was a...

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Gittings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Photography#Stonewall Riots#Philadelphia#Lgbt Rights#Equal Rights#Chester County Hospital#Founds Funeral Home#Kyw Newsradio#Lgbtq Americans#Lgbtq History#Independence Hall#Gay Crusaders#Protests#Publications#Philadelphia#Del#Kennett Square#Locust Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritieswrkf.org

Remembering Kay Lahusen, Revolutionary Photojournalist

In the 1960s, the American Psychiatric Association still considered homosexuality a mental health disorder, and most newsstands didn't even have LGBTQ media. So Kay Lahusen went door to door with the publication she edited, The Ladder. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MAKING GAY HISTORY") KAY LAHUSEN: This was a labor of love....
New York City, NYNewsday

My Turn: A youthful introduction to the civil rights movement

A favorite childhood memory is a 10-day trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with my parents and brothers in August 1963. We didn’t fly out of New York’s former Idlewild Airport, we traveled on the Silver Meteor line of the Pennsylvania Railroad. This meant 25 hours in coach seats, not a compartment or sleeper.
Kentucky Statewcn247.com

Kentucky ties to Baptist kids agency at risk over gay rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A cultural clash pitting religious beliefs against gay rights has jeopardized Kentucky’s long-running relationship with a foster care and adoption agency affiliated with the Baptist church that serves some of the state’s most vulnerable children. The standoff revolves around a clause banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. It has Sunrise Children’s Services refusing to sign a new contract with the state. Sunrise officials are concerned it would compel them to violate religious principles by sponsoring same-sex couples as foster or adoptive parents. Supporters of the provision see it as a safeguard against discrimination. It’s another round in a broader fight in states and the courts over religious liberty and LGBTQ rights.
Atlanta, GAdenverlibrary.org

Explore Child of the Civil Rights Movement by Paula Young Shelton

Welcome to Book Explorers! It’s like a book club for kids that you can do anytime, anywhere. This month we’re talking about Child of the Civil Rights Movement by Paula Young Shelton. Kids are also invited to join our online bookclub on June 17 at 4 p.m. Paula Young Shelton...
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

Anti-police intolerance is plaguing the gay pride movement

June 1 is on the horizon, which means it’s time to get ready for the unrelenting parade of woke silliness and partisan chicanery now known as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. The planning is long since underway, and New York City’s Pride movement just reminded us how intolerant many LGBT activists have become in their own right. The organization that runs the city’s annual Pride events, Heritage of Pride, has come out and banned police officers from participating in its events. It also reportedly plans to rely as much as possible on private security services over the New York Police Department for event security services.
thoroughbreddailynews.com

Speed Figure Pioneer Len Ragozin Dies

Len Ragozin, who started a handicapping revolution when inventing the Ragozin Sheets, passed away Thursday. He was 92. Ragozin grew up in Manhattan, where he learned the game from his father, Harry, a textile production manager and a part-time horseplayer who developed his own speed figures. In the late 1960s, Ragozin went out on his own, refining his father's system. He began to publish The Sheets, which boiled a horse's performance down to a single number or speed figure. Ragozin found that he could combine final times, track condition, weight carried and ground lost into a number used to rate a horse's performance. He liked to look beyond the raw numbers and for form cycles and patterns, one of which became to be known as the “bounce theory.” Horses, he found, often regressed and run poorly after a particularly fast and taxing effort.
Hattiesburg, MSRegister Citizen

Early civil rights activist honored in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A minister who testified before Congress about the need for voting rights in the 1950s will be honored in Hattiesburg for work as an early civil rights activist in Mississippi. A new historic marker will be unveiled Saturday honoring the late Rev. W.D. Ridgeway, the Hattiesburg...
Celebritiesbnc.tv

Legendary sprinter, activist Lee Evans dies at 74

Lee Evans, the iconic sprinter who wore a black beret at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday at the age of 74. According to the Associated Press, he suffered from a stroke one week ago and his family was trying to relocate him to the United States from Nigeria, where he was coaching track.
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mooney, the boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose bold, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Sol Arker, affordable housing pioneer, dies at 73

Sol Arker, who embraced affordable housing as the head of the Arker Companies, died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 73. Working alongside his father, Arker began acquiring affordable housing assets in 1989. Over time, the company amassed more than 10,000 affordable units across New York City. “The...
Slingerlands, NYTimes Union

Pioneering radio host Stevi Swire dies at 88

Stevi Swire, who was so verbally skilled that she talked her way into being the first woman to host a radio talk show in the Capital Region and whose capacity for friendship was such that she was in a book club with the same people for 40 years, died Tuesday of natural causes.
Drinksouttraveler.com

This Gay Mixologist Is Leading the Zero Proof Spirits Movement

Looking for someone to invent an alcohol-free cocktail you'd be proud to serve at home or drink at a bar? John deBary is your man. This piece initially ran in Out magazine. Read the original here. “Living in New York is like living three years in the future,” muses John...
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Joel Chadabe, pioneer of electronic music, dies

Joel Chadabe, a composer who helped pioneer electronic music in the 1960s, later developing compositional software programs and founding the Electronic Music Foundation, an advocacy organization for electronic music, died May 2 at his home in Albany, New York. He was 82. His wife, Franoise Chadabe, said the cause was...