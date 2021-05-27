Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK asylum and resettlement numbers at lowest since 2014

By Erin Santillo, Ian Jones (PA)
kentlive.news
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people offered protection in the UK in the form of asylum, resettlement and other types of leave fell by more than a half in the year to March 2021, figures show. A total of 8,640 people were granted protection, down 58% from 20,331 in the previous year.

www.kentlive.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Uk#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
ImmigrationBBC

Oldham man given asylum smuggled people into UK in sofas

A man who was granted asylum after entering the UK in the back of a lorry has been jailed for trying to smuggle people into the country in sofas. Arman Yusuf Rahmani, 21, from Oldham, admitted four counts of breaching immigration law at Preston Crown Court. The Iranian national was...
ChinaBirmingham Star

Australia Refusing to Resettle Tamil Asylum Family in Another Country

SYDNEY - An Australian official says a Sri Lankan Tamil family that had unsuccessfully sought asylum and was then held on a remote Indian Ocean island cannot be resettled in New Zealand or the United States, as earlier suggested. "Please help us to get her out of detention and home...
Public Healthbicesteradvertiser.net

Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in UK highest since April

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK has risen to its highest level for nearly two months. A total of 1,378 patients were in hospital on June 20, according to the latest Government figures. This is up 21% from the previous week, and is the highest...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

UK must commit to resettling specific number of refugees after target scrapped, UN and campaigners warn

The Home Office is being urged to commit to welcoming a specific number of refugees under its new resettlement programme in line with international norms after it scrapped a previously pledged target.The Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), which ended in March 2021, committed to welcoming 20,000 refugees from Syria between 2015 and 2020. Two years ago, the then home secretary, Sajid Javid, announced a new “global resettlement scheme”, which he said would resettle in the region of 5,000 refugees in its first year, once the VPRS ended.However, the Home Office has scrapped this target, saying in its new immigration plans,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘We are finally safe’: Resettled refugees speak of new life in the UK – and why Britain must do more

In cities across the UK, thousands of families who have fled war and persecution around the globe now live in comfortable homes, where they are able to lead fulfilling lives and work towards their dreams. Thanks to Britain’s refugee resettlement programmes, 25,000 men, women and children who were once in great danger have been given a place of safety in the UK over the last five years.But while the Home Office has said it is committed to building on its proud history of resettling refugees, concern is mounting after ministers scrapped its numerical target on the programme, leaving no guarantee...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

UK reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since February

The United Kingdom reported 16,703 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily case count since early February, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Thursday's high means the U.K. marked two peaks in new infections within a span of a week. On June 17, the kingdom hit a four-month high with 11,007 new daily cases.
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

Alberta’s COVID caseload lowest since early October

As Alberta’s COVID-19 caseload falls to the lowest level since early October, the province is entering a “new phase” in the pandemic, said the province’s top public health official. Alberta’s active COVID-19 caseload has fallen to 1,773, the lowest number since Oct. 2. The province reported 57 new cases of...
ImmigrationPosted by
Newsweek

Cyprus Asks EU to Relocate 'Significant' Numbers of Syrian Asylum-Seekers

Cyprus asked European Union executives to relocate a "significant" number of Syrian asylum-seekers given international protection after authorities said the asylum system hit its limits. Approximately 1,300 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019, with one-third arriving in the past three months, according to official data. Additionally, 3,896 have...
Healthfox10phoenix.com

2020 teen summer employment was lowest since Great Recession

LOS ANGELES - The number of summer jobs for teens amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 plummeted to its lowest level since the Great Recession, according to a recent study from the Pew Research Center. Pew observed monthly average employment rates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for June,...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Statewide positivity rate now lowest since start of pandemic

The statewide positivity has dropped below 30% for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday. The statewide average positivity rate has been on a steady decline for 76 days, now at 0.38%. Hospitalizations have dropped, as well, at below 500 patients. Four deaths were reported Saturday, the lowest since September 28.
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

India logs lowest infections since April 2

New Delhi: India logged 70,421 new cases of coronavirus infections, lowest since April 2, and 3,936 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry updated on Monday. With this, the nationwide figure of infection has 2,95,10,410 cases and 3,74,305 deaths. India’s daily test positivity rate – the number of...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Taiwan reports lowest daily coronavirus figure since mid-May

Tightened virus control measures seem to be having an effect on Taiwan’s infection numbers, as the lowest number of new locally transmitted cases since mid-May was reported on Sunday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday announced 174 locally transmitted cases, one imported case and 24 related deaths. It...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Pakistan records lowest coronavirus numbers for six months

Islamabad: Pakistan recorded its lowest number of daily coronavirus infections and related deaths in nearly six months on Monday, as life returns to normal and a free vaccination drive started picking up pace. At least 1,019 new cases and 34 related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The national positivity ratio of those tested for Covid-19 was recorded at 2.59 percent. Pakistan has so far recorded 942,189 cases and 21,723 deaths. Most of the deaths occurred during the ongoing third wave, as a majority of the new patients were infected by a variant first found in Britain. A downward trend in new infections in recent weeks pushed authorities to further lift restricitons. Weekly shutdowns that kept businesses shuttered for two days at a time will end, starting on Tuesday, whereas indoor gyms will be allowed to reopen for vaccinated people and offices will be permitted to have 100 percent attendance, a Health Ministry offical said. (dpa)
Public Healthdailyhive.com

Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 case count since September

The Government of Ontario confirmed 270 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Monday morning. The number is the lowest count the province has seen since September 17, 2020, when 293 cases were confirmed. Today’s cases are lower than Sunday’s 318, Saturday’s 355, Friday’s 345, Thursday’s 370, Wednesday’s 384,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD plummets to 0.7560 region, lowest since early April

AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on upbeat aussie jobs report-led intraday positive move. The USD added to the post-FOMC strong gains and prompted fresh selling around the pair. Technical selling below the 0.7600 mark further contributed to the steep intraday decline. The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the early North...