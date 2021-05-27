UK asylum and resettlement numbers at lowest since 2014

Islamabad: Pakistan recorded its lowest number of daily coronavirus infections and related deaths in nearly six months on Monday, as life returns to normal and a free vaccination drive started picking up pace. At least 1,019 new cases and 34 related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The national positivity ratio of those tested for Covid-19 was recorded at 2.59 percent. Pakistan has so far recorded 942,189 cases and 21,723 deaths. Most of the deaths occurred during the ongoing third wave, as a majority of the new patients were infected by a variant first found in Britain. A downward trend in new infections in recent weeks pushed authorities to further lift restricitons. Weekly shutdowns that kept businesses shuttered for two days at a time will end, starting on Tuesday, whereas indoor gyms will be allowed to reopen for vaccinated people and offices will be permitted to have 100 percent attendance, a Health Ministry offical said. (dpa)