newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Morocco moves to vaccinate prison inmates 45 and up

By HASSAN ALAOUI
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rK5A1_0aDeiJyl00

SALE, Morocco — (AP) — About 300 inmates in a prison near the Moroccan capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19, among the latest prisoners to benefit from a vaccination campaign that authorities say reflects a commitment to protect a population considered especially vulnerable.

Inmates age 45 and older lined up Wednesday for AstraZeneca vaccine shots at Al Arjat 1 prison in Sale, where both men and women are incarcerated.

“From the start of the pandemic we weren't afraid, but thanks to this vaccination we will be protected,” an inmate named Habiba said after her jab. Like other inmates, she identified herself only by her first name.

As of Thursday, about 4,400 of the approximately 11,500 inmates eligible had been vaccinated since a national campaign was launched at the beginning of the year, according to prison authorities. The entire prison administration staff also has been inoculated.

According to the General Delegation for Prison Administration, known as the DGAPR, 11 inmates have died from COVID-19 in Morocco and 626 others were infected. An outbreak n cases last year prompted authorities to start a prison prevention program, and vaccinating workers and inmates is a key part of it.

Morocco has about 85,000 inmates in 77 prisons, and their chronic overcrowding became a critical issue during the coronavirus pandemic since the virus spreads more easily in confined spaces with poor ventilation where maintaining physical distance is not possible.

“Our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the prisons started from the first case in April 2020,” said Taoufiq Abtal, the head of the health division of the North African nation's prison administration. “Since that date, (we) took a series of preventive measures to fight the pandemic’s spread.”

King Mohammed VI ordered more than 5,600 imates released in April 2020 to keep the virus from rampaging through Morocco's packed prisons. Restructuring prison visits, health monitoring of inmate populations most susceptible to severe COVID-19 and medical examinations were other steps taken to keep COVID-19 outside prison walls.

Morocco has been at the forefront of vaccination campaigns among African nations. The king kicked the rollout off in late January by getting his own shot in the arm.

“Personally, I was not expecting this," Said, an inmate at Al Arjat 1, said while awaiting his turn Wednesday. "I thank everyone involved.”

More than 8 million Moroccans had received a first jab of a vaccine while nearly 5 million had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday night. Besides the AstraZeneca vaccine, Morocco has received supplies of the Sinopharm vaccine made in China and also plans to use the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country had reported nearly 517,810 confirmed cases and more than 9,130 deaths as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Prison Overcrowding#Prisons#Prison Inmates#Health Authorities#Health Workers#Ap#Al Arjat 1 Prison#Dgapr#North African#Moroccans#Sinopharm#Associated Press#Prison Authorities#Inmate Populations#Prison Visits#Prisoners#Vaccinating Workers#Vaccination Campaigns#Preventive Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
Public Healthpinalcentral.com

Corrections department will allow visitation for vaccinated inmates

PHOENIX — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, prison inmates in Arizona will be able to receive visitors, though only if they’re vaccinated and haven’t had any disciplinary issues. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry announced Thursday that in-person visitations will resume on June 19,...
PoliticsMinot Daily News

Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

(AP) — Nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. At a federal penitentiary in Texas, prisoners are locked in their cells on weekends because there are not enough guards to watch...
Violent Crimesarise.tv

Several Inmates Beheaded in Guatemala Prison Gang Violence

At least seven inmates have been killed, most of them beheaded, in clashes between rival gangs at a prison in western Guatemala, according to officials. Hundreds of police have been deployed to restore order at the Cantel Prison, which houses inmates from both the Mara Salvatrucha gang and their sworn enemies, the Barrio 18, following the violence on Wednesday.
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Florida state prisons slowly vaccinating inmates, but how many is unclear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officials across Florida have slowly started vaccinating people incarcerated inside local jails since April. In Bradford County, the sheriff allowed cameras into the jail as 29 people were given a COVID-19 vaccine in early April. The local pre-trial detention facility in Duval County, which reported more than...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Miss Universe Myanmar contestant says ‘our people are dying’ as Miss Mexico is crowned winner

Miss Mexico was crowned the winner of the much-delayed Miss Universe 2021 contest on Sunday, but it was the defiant stand taken by the contestant from Myanmar that inspired the biggest reaction online.Using the platform to bring the attention of the world to the plight of her country, 22-year-old Thuzar Wint Lwin denounced the military junta that displaced Myanmar’s democratically elected government in a coup on 1 February.Thuzar Wint Lwin had made it through to the pageant’s final on Sunday involving the top 21 contestants, with the event held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood,...
Iowa StateCharles City Press

Letter to the Editor: No vaccine for Iowa inmates

Iowa inmates have not received the COVID-19 vaccination while Gov. Reynolds turns away federal vaccine for our state. Iowa inmates cannot have family visitations, while rest homes have permitted family visitations. Iowa inmates have received smaller portions and less quality food during the pandemic. Gov. Reynolds and the Department of...
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Bomb-making materials found inside inmate’s cell at Iowa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after officials found materials that could have been used to make a bomb in an inmate’s cell on Friday at Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations visited the prison and interviewed inmates after...
U.K.Telegraph

Prison governors' chief says lockdown freedoms need to be extended to inmates

Jails are at risk of a backlash from offenders if their release from lockdown lags behind the rest of society, the prison governors’ leader has warned. Prisoners have spent up to 23 hours a day locked in their cells during the pandemic in a successful bid to avoid up to 2,700 deaths forecast by Public Health England (PHE).
World104.1 WIKY

Analysis: Morocco’s tougher stance emboldened by U.S. Sahara move

RABAT (Reuters) – The United States’ recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara last year has emboldened Rabat to take a harder line with European states on the issue – an approach manifested in the migrant crisis with Spain this week. A senior Moroccan minister on Tuesday justified...
Worldnaijaonpoint.com

Court Sentences Serial Rapist To 1,088 years In Prison

33-year-old Sello Abram Mapunya has been sentenced to 1,088 years in prison by a Pretoria high court on Thursday May 27, after he raped and robbed 56 women across Pretoria for five years. He was convicted on Wednesday May 26, for 41 rapes and 40 separate house breakings and house...
Advocacyamnesty.ca

Indonesia: Papuan Political Activist Faces Life Imprisonment

Victor Yeimo, a pro-independence political activist from Papua and a spokesman for the West Papua National Committee, has been arbitrary arrested and charged with treason for peacefully protesting racial discrimination in Indonesia during the uprisings in August and September of 2019. In addition to the charge of treason, the Papua Police Chief suggested that one of the reasons behind his arrest was his participation at the 40th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in March 2019, indicating there is a political motivation to his detention. He has been detained in solitary confinement with severely restricted access to his family and lawyer. The Indonesian authorities must grant Victor Yeimo’s immediate release or prosecute him in a fair trial.
Healthkhabarhub.com

Thailand aids 46 oxygen concentrators to Nepal

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus, and Verapuchong Foundation, Thailand have provided forty-six oxygen concentrators to Nepal. Ambassador of Thailand His Excellency Vosita Vorasaph handed over those oxygen concentrators to a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population amidst a brief ceremony...
EntertainmentUS News and World Report

Lebanese Singer Deported From Saudi After 50-Day Detention

A prominent Lebanese singer and composer said he has been deported from Saudi Arabia after a 50-day detention — mostly in solitary confinement — because of opinions expressed online in support of Lebanon’s president and his ally the Iran-backed Hezbollah. A prominent Lebanese singer and composer known for his strong...
Chinasandiegouniontribune.com

Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia considers the incarceration of a Chinese Australian writer who has been tried in Beijing for alleged espionage a case of arbitrary detention, the foreign minister said. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial on Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. “Given our enduring...
Worldhornobserver.com

Finnish diplomats visit medical facilities in Hargeisa, Somaliland

HARGEISA, Somaliland (Horn Observer) Officials from the Finnish Embassy in Mogadishu visited this week Finnish supported health facilities in Somaliland as part of its effort to help build a competent, well-trained and well-supported midwifery workforce in Somalia. Finland’s Foreign Ministry is one of the major donors of the United Nations...