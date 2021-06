As Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans say “goodbye” to May sweeps and “hello” to June, there’s sure to be a ton of drama in the mix. Will Jan get away with Charlie’s shooting? Will Kristen head back to jail? Where is Chloe Lane and will she be saved? So many questions, so few answers! As such, below are some DOOL plotline predictions for May 24 to June 4, 2021.