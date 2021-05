Those looking for a property with the wow factor – or just a little more privacy – are in luck, as a place described as a “village within a village” has gone on sale for £1.5m.The unusual listing is hidden behind an average looking door on Bude Street in the fishing village of Appledore, North Devon.But behind this “non-descript door” lies a private community centred around a Mediterranean style courtyard, comprised of a five-bedroom house, three cottages and three apartments; all properties are included in the sale.The property is Grade II listed and comes with a variety of characterful features,...