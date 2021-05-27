Cancel
Keene, NH

Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls microwave popcorn brand

By Jack Rooney Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a brand of microwave popcorn because the manufacturer did not list milk, which can be an allergen, on its packaging, according to a news release from the company Wednesday. The regional grocery store chain is pulling two products from its shelves...

www.sentinelsource.com
Keene, NH
Business
City
Keene, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Keene, NH
Lifestyle
State
Vermont State
#Milk Allergy#Microwave Popcorn#Food Drink#Upc#Price Chopper Market 32#Brand#List Milk#Customers#Company#Voluntary Recall#Brattleboro
AnimalsNHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Keene

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Keene: 1. Insurance Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. President of Sales; 5. Process Engineer; 6. Operations Manager; 7. Automotive Technician Auto Mechanic; 8. Safety Manager; 9. Apartment Maintenance Supervisor - Full Time / Direct Hire; 10. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers;
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Check out these Keene homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: There is plenty of room in this four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home. Classic hardwood flooring. Close to schools, corner store, hardware store and major shopping. Recently renovated kitchen, new windows and washer/dryer hookups. Two driveways, dry cellar.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terry Clark, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Desirable West Keene property, convenient to schools, parks, hospital, recreation and more. Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, split level with a fully finished basement for extra living space. Newer vinyl siding and replacement windows. Quiet street and property borders woods for added privacy. Well maintained home and a must see! Showings start at open house on Saturday, February 20th from 11-1pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jamie Watson, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This bright open 2 story home has an enjoyable screened porch/sunroom with a skylight and access to the semiprivate landscaped yard. There is a patio area, storage shed and storage under the screened porch. The newer windows and furnace make this an economical home to heat. The easy to work in kitchen opens into the dining room for an open concept feel and flexibility. Looking out the kitchen window you are offered a pleasant view of the backyard. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and wood type flooring. It leads to the cathedral ceiling/ screen porch/ sun room complete with a skylight. This master bedroom will accommodate your king size bed, many bureaus and perhaps a desk area. The bathrooms both have granite countertops. Many rooms have wooden plantation shutters. The lower level has a partially finished room and access to the garage. If you like to get into the soil you will have fun working in the established gardens! This friendly neighborhood has a heated clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool and 2 playing fields. The association fee is $50 a month. House showings begin on Saturday March 27th. Open House 11:30am to 1:30pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Doyle, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Its all about location! Situated on a .24 acre landscaped corner lot this 4 bedroom cape offers so much! West Keene established neighborhood within walking distance to YMCA, Keene High School, rail trails, Alumni Field and a short commute to downtown. Quick access to Route 9. Easy maintenance inside and out. Extra long attached garage. Vinyl sided and roof only 5 years old. Full dry basement with office.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laurie Mullett, Keene at 603-352-5433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family

There’s nothing quite like spending time with family and friends in New Hampshire. Having a great time doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on a lavish vacation. Instead, we prefer enjoying the great outdoors at a place that also offers activities to keep everyone busy and entertained. We’ve found all of that and more […] The post Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Brattleboro, VTKeene Sentinel

Brattleboro taqueria opens new location, eyes move to Keene

BRATTLEBORO — The popular food truck Tito’s Taqueria has opened a new restaurant, not far from its previous location on Putney Road, as owner Tito Garza also considers expanding the business to Keene. The new brick-and-mortar eatery in the Hannaford Supermarket plaza opened May 5, replacing the taqueria’s truck in...
amlu.com

Shoreland Overlook Residence in New Hampshire by Murdough Design Architects

Shoreland Overlook Residence, Center Harbor, New Hampshire. Murdough Design Architects. “Home for a couple, but also a retreat for their extensive network of family, friends, and professional colleagues to share and enjoy the idyllic lakeside setting. Accommodating 16+ guests for family and corporate retreats, musical performances, poetry readings, parties, dinners, and other gatherings, the project is comprised of the main house, guest house, an art studio, two offices, a gym, and other amenities.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

NH to open COVID vaccination sites to walk-ins

Starting Monday, New Hampshire will open its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites to people without appointments. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that New Hampshire will make shots available to walk-ins of all eligible ages, including children ages 12 to 15, who recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine after the Food and Drag Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for that age group Monday. (The vaccine had already received approval for people 16 and up.) Walk-in shots will be available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the state's 11 vaccination sites, including Keene's on Krif Road.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

You Can’t Tune a Tuna but...

Bill Faller is one of the last remaining piano tuners in the greater Monadnock Region. Before Willard Jost - a Dublin piano technician who served some 30,000 pianos in his lifetime – passed away in 2019, they were the two go-to technicians in the area. It all started for Faller...
Keene, NHConcord Monitor

More-contagious variant found in sewage

The COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom late last year is now the dominant strain being found in Keene’s sewage, according to the latest data from Keene State College’s wastewater testing project. The highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant was initially detected in Keene’s wastewater in early April, with rates...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

The Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918

In September of 1918 the United States was focused on the progress of World War I. The U.S. and its allies were moving toward victory in the conflict. The front page of the Keene Sentinel was dominated by war news every day as United States and allied troops surged across France.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Local businesses plan limited changes as state eases COVID-19 rules

Newly relaxed state guidelines on COVID-19 could bring some changes to Monadnock Region businesses, though their leaders say they don’t plan to alter operations significantly and will continue prioritizing the health of their customers and staff. Among the possible changes, Cheshire Fairgrounds concert venue Northlands hopes to create a grassy...