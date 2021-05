HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County unemployment claim numbers remained essentially the same during the week ending May 22 as compared to the prior week. There were 40 new initial claims made during the time frame, and 62% of them were females, and 23% were in the health care/social assistance sector. That number is down slightly from 46 the week before. Continued claims were 560, with 55% of them male and 21% in the construction field. The new number is up four from the week ending May 15.