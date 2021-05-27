Cancel
Public Health

Boris Johnson gives update on June 21 lockdown lifting

By Neil Shaw
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowning Street has said there is “still nothing in the data” to indicate that a further lifting of lockdown measures cannot happen on June 21, but Boris Johnson says we will have to wait and see. The final stage of lockdown lifting in England is set to happen on June...

Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Boris Johnson braced for backlash over expected June 21 delay

Boris Johnson is on a collision course with his backbenchers today, as the Prime Minister prepares to delay his roadmap for a month. The much-heralded ‘freedom day’ scheduled for June 21 is now due to be pushed back until July 19, with health minister Edward Argar telling the BBC this would allow authorities time to “close the gap” in the number of adults who have had their second jab.
Public Healthkentlive.news

No decision yet on June 21 lifting hours before announcement, says Boris

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that no final decision had been taken on lifting coronavirus restrictions on June 21. He told a press conference on Sunday: “We are continuing to look at the data, no final decision has been taken, and the right time to fill everybody in on what we are going to do with step 4 with June 21 is tomorrow, as I have said.
Public Healthcarlukegazette.co.uk

Boris Johnson set to delay Covid lockdown easing by four weeks amid rise in cases of Delta variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to the ending of social-distancing rules as the Delta variant continues to spread rapidly. The ending of lockdown restrictions was set to take place on 21 June, but it is now expected that the Prime Minister will delay this by four weeks, with the BBC reporting that the decision had been signed off by senior ministers.
U.K.tuipster.com

Boris Johnson says there will be “cautious but irreversible” lifting of restrictions after suggestions final easing of lockdown in England could be delayed by up to a month

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Christian Eriksen may not play football professionally again, says sports cardiologist. Christian Eriksen may not play football professionally again, says sports cardiologist. UK football bodies are likely to be "very strict" about allowing Christian Eriksen to return to the field...
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson to Extend U.K. COVID Lockdown After Spread of Indian Variant

Boris Johnson promised that June 21 was going to be ‘Freedom Day’ in the U.K., when 15 months of stringent COVID-19 restrictions were finally lifted. But the British PM is due to delay the partying for four more weeks Monday because of the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India, the BBC reported. Britain suffered more than 127,000 deaths in two brutal waves of COVID, making it among the world’s worst-hit countries, but deaths have almost dried up because of the success of its vaccination programme—so far, 80 percent of the adult population has received at least one jab and 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The so-called Delta variant has seen cases climb back up, especially among younger people, and scientists warned that hospitals could come under pressure if rules on indoor gatherings and mask-wearing were lifted. Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC that a four-week delay would allow 10 million people to get a second jab of COVID vaccine.
Electionsnewslanes.com

POLL: Was Boris Johnson right to delay the end of lockdown measures until July 19? VOTE

Boris Johnson announces a four-week delay to lockdown easing. The Prime Minister today announced the disappointing news for millions of Britons that the June 21 “Freedom Day” has been rescheduled for July 19. He argued that the extra time was needed to prevent thousands of deaths and unbearable pressure on the NHS, after experts warned him about possible consequences.
Public Healthbuckinghamshirelive.com

June 21 Covid easing delayed - Boris Johnson announces plans postponed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he was delaying ending England’s Covid-19 lockdown from June 21. Speaking at a Downing Street Press Conference this evening, Mr Johnson said the spread of the Delta variant meant Step 4 of the road map for the easing of coronavirus restrictions would be moved back to July 19.
The Independent
The Independent

Last stretch of lockdown, Boris Johnson to assure public as Covid restrictions set to stay

Boris Johnson is expected to assure the public the county is on the “last stretch” of lockdown as he announces that Covid restrictions will remain beyond the planned end date of 21 June.The prime miniser was on Sunday night thought to be finalising plans to announce a delay to England’s full exit from lockdown, ahead of press conference on Monday.Earlier, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the public would accept a delay to the 21 June ending of all Covid rules to avoid a damaging “yo-yo” of restrictions – despite thousands of weddings and other public events facing cancellation.Pressure...
Telegraph

'Now is the time to ease off the accelerator', Boris Johnson says as he announces four-week delay to end of lockdown

UK 'unlikely to reopen foreign travel to major European resorts until August'. Coronavirus latest news: Bringing second dose forward four weeks 'makes sense'. Boris Johnson has announced that the final stage of England's reopening will be delayed by four weeks amid fears that the NHS could be overwhelmed by a new wave of Covid cases caused by the delta variant.