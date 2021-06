A large minke whale that washed up onto the beach at Redcar is waiting to be removed amid fears it could explode.The marine mammal was found stranded on the shore on Tuesday evening and its carcass has been checked over by authorities.Colin Stonehouse, a member of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, attended the scene and is preparing to remove the animal from the sea at South Gare.He said: “When I arrived I checked to see if it was alive, but it was already deceased, so we’re going to take it in. We need to pull it back, take some...