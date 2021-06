App developers are failing to properly set up and secure access to third-party services, putting user data at risk, says Check Point Research. That mobile app you've been using could be exposing your personal data to the wrong people, not because of the way the app is designed but because of the way it taps into third-party services. As described in a report released on Thursday, cyber threat intelligence firm Check Point Research said it found that poorly configured access to third-party services in mobile apps can expose usernames, email address and even passwords to malicious actors.