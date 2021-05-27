‘Top Chef’ Portland: How to watch Episode 9, with ‘Portlandia’ stars, and ‘hipster ingredients’
After “Top Chef” Portland highlighted coffee, beer and Oregon fowl in previous episodes, it was probably inevitable that Season 18 would find a way to incorporate the stars of “Portlandia.” And so it is that Thursday’s Episode 9 is titled “Portland-ia,” and features as guests Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, who co-created and costarred in “Portlandia,” the satirical series that filmed in and poked fun at aspects of Portland.www.oregonlive.com