‘Top Chef’ Portland: How to watch Episode 9, with ‘Portlandia’ stars, and ‘hipster ingredients’

Last week, we profiled Collective Oregon Eateries (3612 S.E. 82nd Ave.), a new food cart pod, which already has one of Portland’s most impressive collection of carts, despite just holding its grand opening on June 5, and with several open slots and an entire indoor food hall still to come. That pod, called CORE for short, represents a greater shift for pods themselves, that signature Portland food world creation that once ruled the city’s center but is increasingly found closer east of 82nd Avenue and in the city’s suburbs -- see: Beaverton’s big pod, BG Food Cartel (4250 S.W. Rose Biggi Ave.), already a Washington County destination.