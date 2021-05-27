newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering chances for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Republican Senate#Gop Lawmakers#The Senate#Republican Lawmakers#Republican Senators#House#The Big Lie#Associated Press#Senate Legislative Action#Senate Committees#Fight#Republican Votes#Legislation#Sen Joe Manchin#Debate#Donald Trump Supporters#Sen Dick Durbin#Election Reforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP foils creation of Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Senate GOP seems poised to block bill creating January 6 commission

Senate Republicans appeared set early Friday to block the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans appeared unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, a few argue that it is necessary to learn more about the deadly assault by hundreds of Trump supporters.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WGAU

Senate vote on Jan. 6 panel expected amid GOP opposition

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate pushed action into Friday on a bill to create an independent commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters. Republicans still plan to block the measure using the filibuster, but snags on another, unrelated bill forced delays...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

Progress on an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol stalled today after Senate Republicans blocked a plan to move forward on legislation. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the failed vote. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: Shame on the Republican Party for trying...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Senate GOP filibuster blocks bipartisan commission to probe U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, with 35 House Republicans joining […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks bipartisan commission to probe U.S. Capitol attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & CourtsDouglas Budget

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
Congress & CourtsBay News 9

Senate Republicans shoot down Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission bill

Senate Republicans voted Friday to block a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Senate Republicans voted Friday to block a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Republican leaders argued the commission would...