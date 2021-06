Call the Midwife’s Helen George has revealed that she is expecting her second child with her partner and former co-star Jack Ashton. The 37-year-old, who is best known for playing Trixie Franklin on the BBC drama series, took to Instagram to share the happy news and show off her bump. Captioning a snap of her wearing a gorgeous floral summer dress and cradling her stomach, she wrote: “Baking number 2. Due in December.”