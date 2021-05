Madison County Health Department began vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds this week at COVID-19 clinics around the area. The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance yesterday. Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12-15 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID.