Young Crazy’s latest album proves the Norfolk rapper can ‘get in any bag’

Norfolk rapper Young Crazy’s voice is still buzzing with excitement when he answers the phone on a recent May afternoon.

It’s already been an electrifying day for the 28-year-old. His latest album, “Interstate 110,” dropped at midnight and the record release party to celebrate had sold out, a smashing success coming off of 14 months without live shows.

The 25-minute album highlights his growth as an artist, wavering between styles and audible territories. The project’s sonics are a nod to California and the road on which it’s named. The vibe is classic West Coast, hip-hop implementing iconic 808 drums and woozy synths influenced by recent trips to the Golden State and drives on the Los Angeles roadway.

Put simply, “Interstate 110” is the ice-cold drink that goes down far too easily on a sweltering summer day.

The work is a big step away from previous releases that relied on thudding bass lines and more materialistic themes.

“I wanted to prove that I can vibe with any culture and hip-hop sound. I’m not just in one pocket,” he said. “I can get in any bag.”

The album’s name isn’t just a reference to the Cali roadway. The number is also a nod to Young Crazy’s work ethic.

“That’s the crazy count,” he said. “We always do 10% extra no matter what. We don’t want 100 on the test. We want 110.”

It’s not all talk, either. A look at his discography proves it.

Taking advantage of quarantines, Young Crazy locked himself in recording studios and turned out two albums and an EP in 2020. That resulted in an uptick to his discography’s streaming numbers, he said.

“I just looked at it as time and opportunity. A lot of people used it as a time to sit at home,” he said. “I used it as an opportunity to get to more people.”

His name has carried weight in his home city long before the pandemic, something he’s achieved by pushing out a near-constant stream of music since the fan-favorite “Get Dumb” dropped in 2013.

Hip-hop wasn’t seriously on his radar after graduating from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. He was studying accounting at Virginia State University when he discovered his knack for hyping an audience with his rhymes and he started recording songs in his friend’s dorm room. He adopted his moniker from a childhood nickname.

“Get Dumb” became a regional anthem all those years ago. Listening to the track now, Young Crazy can only ask himself one question:

“Where was my mind back then?” he said through a hearty laugh. “It’s catchy and I love it for what it did for my career, but when I listen to it in 2021… It’s childish.”

Too youthful or not, the nostalgic record is largely responsible for netting Young Crazy the attention of his hometown heroes. Count Timbaland among his biggest supporters. The Portsmouth producer included Young Crazy on his 2015 mixtape “King Stays King,” a project with an ever-impressive list of features including Migos, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, 2 Chainz, Bankroll Fresh and Timbaland himself.

He still remembers standing outside of a recording studio then. Young Crazy’s heart sped up when a black truck pulled up and the legend stepped out.

“My friends were like, you got Timbaland out here!” Young Crazy said.

An artistic relationship led to mentorship, and Young Crazy found himself back in Timbaland’s studio time and time again with legends like Diddy and Pusha T.

Knowing that Timbaland had enough faith in him to have him in the same rooms as his icons served as the push he needed to dedicate time to his music.

“It was so good to be in those rooms. It made me realize that this wasn’t just a hobby no more,” he said. “I had to make some real moves.”

Years later, Push spotlighted Young Crazy on his Heir Wave Music Group playlist and social media accounts, and Timbaland publicly throws his support behind the Norfolk rapper. When Push and Timbaland were on stage during a 2019 podcast taping at Something In the Water, a crowd member asked what Virginia musicians they were most excited about.

“Young Crazy,” Timbaland said, pausing briefly as the audience erupted.

Young Crazy wasn’t there. But his phone started buzzing within minutes with notifications from friends and fans telling him that his name had been dropped by the Hampton Roads heavyweights.

If he gets what he’s working toward, his name will become next on the list of Tidewater’s most talented. Taking cues from Push and Pharrell, Young Crazy plans to use his status to bring attention to his hometown.

“Artists from Virginia get the credit they deserve — Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Pharrell.… They get the credit,” he said. “But Virginia doesn’t. People don’t credit their talent to Virginia.”

He had the realization recently after telling a friend that Pharrell was from Virginia Beach.

“They had no idea and that really blew my mind,” he said.

Virginia has long had a hand in cultivating hip-hop and pop music, though, and Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping” is proof of that.

The song’s piano melody (featuring Detroit up-and-comer rapper Icewear Vezzo) is reminiscent of a classic from 1994, produced by Teddy Riley in Virginia Beach, Blackstreet’s “Don’t Leave Me.”

It wasn’t intentional, Young Crazy said, but as he sang the piano line over the phone, the two songs meshed in his mind and illustrated that while much of his album was conceived in California, he was subconsciously fixed on Virginia.

“‘ Don’t leave me, girl,’ ” he sang. “Oh wow, that’s crazy!”

