Ohio incentives lure Resonetics to expand

A Nashua-based company has decided to expand a facility in Kettering, Ohio, rather than New Hampshire, thanks in part to a state assistance package. Micro manufacturer Resonetics LLC was awarded an eight-year tax credit of 1.493% to expand in Kettering, a suburb of Dayton. Resonetics’ expansion is expected to generate $5 million in new annual payroll and retain $7.3 million in existing payroll, according to the state. Resonetics already has about 147 employees in a 20,000-square-foot facility in Kettering.