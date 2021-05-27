This massive house in St. Albans has a ton of balconies

Business View Magazine interviews representatives of St. Albans, Vermont for our focus on Economic Development in U.S. Towns & Cities. There’s an ideal that underpins a great deal of thinking about Vermont – a generative engine that’s part natural landscape, part dairy farm and sugar shack, part independence of spirit, part neighborly-as-can-be. For those who know them, the City of St. Albans (pop. 6,801) and its surrounding (and separately incorporated) Town of St. Albans (pop. 6,501) certainly connect to these values in a tangible way. Spanning the shores of Lake Champlain to the foothills of the Green Mountains, theirs is a quirky, charming, and exuberant community offering historic points of interest and great recreational opportunities.