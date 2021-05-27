newsbreak-logo
This massive house in St. Albans has a ton of balconies

By JEAN MACBRIDE Correspondent
St. Albans Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in a private neighborhood in the hills, this house has everything a family could want. There is a rear covered balcony that has views of Lake Champlain and is perfect for large family gatherings. The master suite and the loft nearby also have views to watch sunsets over the lake.

