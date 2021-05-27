Fire Managers Proceed with Prescribed Burn on the New Mexico-Colorado State Line
TAOS, NM – May 27, 2021 — Fire managers on the Carson National Forest are conducting a prescribed burn approximately 20 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, New Mexico, on the New Mexico-Colorado border, Thurs. May 27 through Sat. May 29. The Stateline/Bighorn Unit 6 prescribed burn is being managed by the Carson National Forest in cooperation with the San Luis Valley Interagency Fire Management Unit and the Rio Grande National Forest in southern Colorado.nmfireinfo.com