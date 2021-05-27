newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Fire Managers Proceed with Prescribed Burn on the New Mexico-Colorado State Line

By cnfpio
nmfireinfo.com
 3 days ago

TAOS, NM – May 27, 2021 — Fire managers on the Carson National Forest are conducting a prescribed burn approximately 20 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, New Mexico, on the New Mexico-Colorado border, Thurs. May 27 through Sat. May 29. The Stateline/Bighorn Unit 6 prescribed burn is being managed by the Carson National Forest in cooperation with the San Luis Valley Interagency Fire Management Unit and the Rio Grande National Forest in southern Colorado.

nmfireinfo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taos, NM
Government
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
City
Tres Piedras, NM
City
Taos, NM
City
Chama, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Forest Fires#Land Management#Forest Service#Epht#Conejos#Fire Managers#Fire Crews#Smoke Management#Forest Thinning Projects#High Severity Wildfire#Low Intensity Fire#Fire Updates#Precautionary Measures#Deer Winter Range#Elk#Ignitions#Dry Mixed Conifer Forests#Line#Southern Colorado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Las Cruces, NMUS News and World Report

24 Hikers Rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
IndustryArgus Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
Taos, NMexpressnews.com

Additional US forests in New Mexico impose fire restrictions

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — More national forests in drought-stricken New Mexico plan to impose fire restrictions on activities such as campfires and smoking in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires. The Carson National Forest headquartered in Taos and the Santa Fe National Forest headquartered in Santa Fe announced Friday they...
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Dozens of Hikers Rescued in the Organs

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team – along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police – helped rescue a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains on Sunday evening.
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
Posted by
SDM News

Taos Pueblos’ Native American Culture in New Mexico

In the United States of America, New Mexico is among the most extravagant spots on the planet with regards to culture and custom. New Mexico has more Native Americans and a higher level of Hispanics than other states. The Pueblo, Spanish and Anglo societies are the three significant social gatherings of the space. The first Indian Civilization was mixed with that of the Spanish, and this particular civilization was, thus, changed by the effect of the Anglos during the nineteenth century. This social legacy of New Mexico is unique among the fifty states in America.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.