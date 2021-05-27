Cancel
May figures show employment almost back to normal

By Bob Sanders
nhbr.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all good news on the employment front, as the job search requirement returns this week, a month before federal benefits are cut in New Hampshire. Last week (ending May 22) there were 722 new state claims filed in New Hampshire, the federal Department of Labor released today. That’s an 11% drop from what was reported the week prior (which was later adjusted downward) following 36% drop before that, on top of a 44% decline. New Hampshire is now up only a few hundred new jobless claims before the pandemic hit.

www.nhbr.com
