Boeing To Pay $17 Million In Penalties Over 737 MAX Production Issues

Boeing must pay at least $17 million within 30 days to fix problems with the 737, Max and NG plane models, or it may have to deal with another $10 million in fines. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made the announcement Thursday and stipulated that the settlement will address the airplane manufacturer's decision to use unapproved parts on 737 and Max jets constructed between 2015 and 2019. About 800 planes had been installed with unapproved sensors, while 300 had been installed with unapproved wing panels.