Fresh fruit, vegetables for senior citizens

By Special to The Sun
southeastsun.com
 8 days ago

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmer’s markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is offering vouchers to allow seniors to acquire free produce at local Farmers Markets, according to the Extension service. The Nutrition Program is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section. It provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. Food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until available funds are committed. Don’t delay, complete an application as soon as possible.
