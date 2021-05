Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Getting onto the Tollway from downtown Dallas is about to be bonkers. The Texas Department of Transportation is making a big change in how drivers from downtown Dallas access the Dallas North Tollway. The agency is closing the old exit ramp to the Tollway from I-35E northbound, the one right past American Airlines Center, and replacing it with a new ramp that will be located a half-mile south of the current one. The big change starts Saturday, May 22.