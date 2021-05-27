Prepare Your Ears: Brood X Cicadas Emerge in New Jersey For First Time Since 2004
It was just a matter of time: We all knew they were coming, and now they're here. Cicadas that are part of Brood X are emerging and starting to swarm parts of New Jersey, after living underground since George W. Bush's first term as president. The unmistakable hum can already be heard in places like Princeton, as the insects come out from underground for the first time in 17 years to find their mate.www.nbcphiladelphia.com