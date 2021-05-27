Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Prepare Your Ears: Brood X Cicadas Emerge in New Jersey For First Time Since 2004

By Brian Thompson
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just a matter of time: We all knew they were coming, and now they're here. Cicadas that are part of Brood X are emerging and starting to swarm parts of New Jersey, after living underground since George W. Bush's first term as president. The unmistakable hum can already be heard in places like Princeton, as the insects come out from underground for the first time in 17 years to find their mate.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
George Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brood X#Broods#Insects#Tree Roots#Princeton#Rutgers#Cicadas#Mating#Trees#Predators#Eggs#Tree Branches#Nature#Time#People#Chicken#Habitat Loss#Masse#Caution#Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Pets
Related
Public HealthPosted by
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public HealthNew Jersey Herald

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...